New Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer gets Ecto-1 back on the streets

Sony Pictures

It's true. This movie has another trailer. We got a fresh look at Ghostbusters: Afterlife on Tuesday, showing the return of Annie Potts as Janine, as well as hints of ghostly goings-on.

The spooktacular sequel, which hits theaters Nov. 11, moves the action from the series' traditional New York City to Oklahoma and adds a dash of Paul Rudd charm. It also features the family of Egon Spengler (played by the late Harold Ramis in the old movies) as they move into his creepy mansion.

The trailer only offers a glimpse of classic Ghostbusters heroes in footage from the 1984 original and vocal tease of Dan Aykroyd's Ray Stantz, but toymaker Hasbro also unveiled action figures of Ray, Peter Venkman (Bill Murray) and Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) as they'll appear in the 2021 movie.

This adventure was originally meant to hit screens in 2020, but got delayed by the pandemic.