New games Reigns: Beyond and All of You arrive on Apple Arcade

Apple

Apple Arcade on Friday added two new games, Reigns: Beyond from Devolver Digital and All of You from Alike Studio, to its growing catalog of over 140 games. You can try your hand at the two quirky games this weekend across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.

Reigns: Beyond is an intergalactic music game. Travel with your space band around the universe in search of stardom. Play gigs and recruit alien musicians throughout the galaxy. Just make sure to manage your resources, keep the peace on the tour bus, and watch out for pirates and greedy tax collectors. Meet over 60 weird characters throughout the universe and play through more than 1,400 choice cards for dozens of ways for your game to end.

Reigns: Beyond drops this Friday on @AppleArcade!



Get ready for the intergalactic groove here: https://t.co/uXlNJCVoPg pic.twitter.com/HZm76dJAUE — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) November 5, 2020

Apple

Come back to Earth with Alike Studio's All of You, a family-friendly puzzle game in which players must help a mother chicken find all her lost chicks. Play and pause time to create the right path to complete the level. If you enjoyed Dodo Peak, you might like this one.

These two games on Apple Arcade also got updates on Friday:

Card of Darkness, the hand-drawn animated card adventure game, added new enemies, card types and a daily play mode. New dungeons generate and get harder every day. Players can save up the gold they've collected and upgrade Cards of Darkness to increase their chances of beating a Sunday Dungeon.

Towers of Everland updated with new discoverable towers, enemies and powers.

With the release of Apple Arcade, Apple entered the mobile gaming world more than a year ago. The subscription gaming service costs $5 a month and lets you play more than new and exclusive games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.

In addition, with the release of Apple's new iPhone 12 devices, you can get a three-month free trial of Apple Arcade with the purchase of a new device. Even if you don't purchase a new device, if you're signing up for Apple Arcade for the first time, you get a one-month free trial. Also, the Apple One subscription bundle launched last week, making it easier and more affordable to get up to six Apple subscription services -- Apple Arcade included -- for one price.

For more, check out every game you can play on Apple Arcade, and how to choose the best gaming subscription service for you.