What to play this weekend: Cuphead, Shadow of War and Evil Within 2

This week in games has me at an impasse -- I loathe tough-as-nails bullet-hell video games, but I adore traditional animation. Cuphead has me in deadlock. It's not a game for me, and I'm probably never going to play it, but I love everything about it. After three long years of waiting, it's kind of satisfying to see this playable 1930's cartoon debut.



Cuphead aside, there's still plenty going on this week to hold us over before Nintendo drops Super Mario Odyssey later this month. If your pre-Halloween ritual demands a new survival horror experience, Bethesda has you covered with The Evil Within 2, and Lord of the Rings fans can return to Mordor with Middle-earth: Shadow of War. If I can tear myself away from the endless level grinding of the Nintendo Switch port of Dragonball Xenoverse 2, The Flame and the Flood might even be the perfect game to replace it on my morning commute.

How about you?

New releases (October 9-14, 2017):