What to play this weekend: Cuphead, Shadow of War and Evil Within 2

This week in games has me at an impasse -- I loathe tough-as-nails bullet-hell video games, but I adore traditional animation. Cuphead has me in deadlock. It's not a game for me, and I'm probably never going to play it, but I love everything about it. After three long years of waiting, it's kind of satisfying to see this playable 1930's cartoon debut.
Cuphead aside, there's still plenty going on this week to hold us over before Nintendo drops Super Mario Odyssey later this month. If your pre-Halloween ritual demands a new survival horror experience, Bethesda has you covered with The Evil Within 2, and Lord of the Rings fans can return to Mordor with Middle-earth: Shadow of War. If I can tear myself away from the endless level grinding of the Nintendo Switch port of Dragonball Xenoverse 2, The Flame and the Flood might even be the perfect game to replace it on my morning commute.
- Cuphead (Xbox One, Windows) -- In 1993, Disney's Aladdin for the Sega Genesis teased us with a game that almost looked a playable cartoon. The Xbox One and Windows exclusive Cuphead delivers on that idea. It's a shoot-'em-up boss rush that looks like a 1930's Max Fleischer cartoon. It's a gorgeous (and incredibly difficult) work of playable art.
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows) -- In 2017, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor surprised Lord of the Rings fans with a free-flowing action combat game with a surprisingly engrossing 'nemesis system' that made the human's war with the orcs feel personal. Shadow of War takes the idea and makes it bigger and more epic... but maybe not better. Still, GameSpot's Shadow of War review says it's a fun Lord of the Rings experience -- just not always a deep one.
- The Evil Within 2 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows) -- If you're looking for a subtle evolution on classic horror gameplay, Bethesda's latest might be for you. The Evil Within 2 wraps the tight confines of traditional horror games in a semi-open world and delightfully unsettling monsters. The perfect game for the month of October.
- Raw Data (PlayStation VR) -- One of the hottest selling PC virtual reality games makes its way to VR's most affordable platforms -- bringing you the power to slaughter endless hordes of manic robots from the comfort of your own living room.
- Radial-G: Racing Revolved (PlayStation VR) -- If virtual reality combat isn't your thing, check out Radial-G: Racing Revolved. Think of it like F-Zero, but you're in space and always upside-down. And spinning.
- The Flame in the Flood (Nintendo Switch) -- This strikingly beautiful survival game challenges imagines a post-society America overcome with by an apocalyptic flood. It's procedurally generated levels keep every experience unique, but its stunning visual style and folksy soundtrack will keep you coming back.
- Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth (Nintendo 3DS) -- Looking for a good JRPG? Nintendo's smaller portable is still a great system for those. Atlus' latest Etrian Odyssey title could be exactly what you're looking for.
- Talos Principle (iOS) -- This philosophical first-person puzzle game has been on Windows, consoles and even Android devices for awhile, but this week it finally makes the jump over to iOS.
- Into the Dead 2 (iOS, Android) -- Just want to unwind with some fast-paced, zombie-shooting action from the comfort of your phone? Here you go.
