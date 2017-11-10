What to play this weekend: Doom, Need for Speed, Horizon

GameSpot

Other Sean here -- remember me? When I'm not busy writing phone reviews (have you seen our Razer Phone unboxing?) I've been testing out the new Xbox One X that just came out this week. I've gotta say, it makes Quantum Break downright playable. (It was super muddy on the OG system.) So I've been enjoying that crazy-ambitious time-hopping shooter for the first time, as well as a bit more PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds... did you hear PUBG crossed 20 million sales? Insane. The new desert map is also looking pretty sweet.

My math skills are a little fuzzy. Are #PUBG sales growing exponentially? pic.twitter.com/y18WZTjhCq — Sean Hollister (@StarFire2258) November 7, 2017

But you'd probably like to hear about this week in games, yes? The theme is definitely "everything old is new again," as go-straight-to-hell shooter Doom comes to the Nintendo Switch, robo-dino-slayer Aloy gets an awesome expansion for her game Horizon: Zero Dawn (I love the art) and both famed speed demons Sonic the Hedgehog and Need for Speed add new (and sadly mediocre) entries in their respective franchises. Oh well!

BTW, if you want to preregister for the intriguing Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition on Android, you can do that now. On to the list!

New releases (Nov. 5 to Nov. 12):