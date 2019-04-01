New Game of Thrones promo spots: Is Jon Snow riding a dragon?

In just two weeks, Game of Thrones will return to HBO for its eighth and final season, and on Monday, the network released two new promotional videos for the show. They're mostly filled with clips that have already been seen, but naturally, sharp-eyed fans are going to work overtime to spot even the teeniest little flashes of something new.

The first clip, dubbed "Together," is a fast-moving patchwork showing Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) riding out with the troops while Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) grimly intones, "We must fight together now, or die."

But the most striking clips, which appear in both videos, show Daenerys' remaining two dragons soaring overhead as various characters look up in shock. This immediately started rumors that Jon Snow himself, believed to be able to ride a dragon due to his Targaryen heritage, could be on one of those behemoths.

Personally, I think he does ride one of the dragons, but to be fair, in this clip, the characters might just be looking shocked because a damn dragon is flying over their heads, regardless of who's on it.

The second clip, titled "Survival," begins on a more somber note, with Jon Snow perhaps praying or reflecting at a weirwood tree, and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) standing behind him. "Think back to where we started, now it's just us," the narration muses, and if you're not remembering poor Ned, Catelyn, Robb, Rickon and all the other sad souls of the dead, your heart is probably as cold as the Night King.

Jaime's deep in battle, Cersei still looks pretty smug and confident, and a sweaty and scared Arya is running for her life. Nothing shocking, really, but after many wintry months of nothing, we'll take it.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on April 14.