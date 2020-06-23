Arya 'means to kill someone' in new Game of Thrones book, author says

Hey, remember Game of Thrones? The hit HBO show was all the rage back in pre-coronavirus times, with its dramatic finale airing in May of 2019, back when we could actually hang out in crowded bars and watch it. The show's watch may be ended, but author George R.R. Martin is still working on the next book in the Song of Ice and Fire series of novels. On Tuesday, he said that the quarantine is helping him buckle down and he hopes to have The Winds of Winter in readers' hands sometime in 2021.

"I am spending long hours every day on The Winds of Winter and making steady progress," Martin wrote. "I finished a new chapter yesterday, another one three days ago, another one the previous week."

But don't get those pre-orders in just yet. "It's going to be a huge book and I still have a long way to go.," he warns.

Martin had been planning to attend this summer's Worldcon, the world science-fiction convention scheduled for New Zealand, but in March, organizers announced the con would be virtual.

"I can always visit Wellington next year, when I hope that both Covid-19 and The Winds of Winter will be done," Martin wrote.

Those looking for spoilers may be disappointed, although Martin did name-drop that "of late I have been visiting with Cersei, Asha, Tyrion, Ser Barristan, and Areo Hotah," adding, "I will be dropping back into Braavos next week."

And he closes his post with a reference to the courageous Stark girl who became a fan favorite, writing, "Now you will have to excuse me. Arya is calling. I think she means to kill someone."