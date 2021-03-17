New Galaxy Note might not happen this year, Samsung exec says

John Kim/CNET

Samsung appears to have confirmed we won't be getting a new Galaxy Note phone this year. During its annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday, co-CEO DJ Koh said the company may skip introducing its next flagship Note phone in 2021, but is looking to next year.

"Note series is positioned as a high-end model in our business portfolio," Koh said during the shareholders meeting in Seoul, as reported by Bloomberg. "It could be a burden to unveil two flagship models in a year so it might be difficult to release Note model in [the second half of 2021]. The timing of Note model launch can be changed, but we seek to release a Note model next year."

Samsung's Galaxy Note line is known for its large screens, high-end specs and stylus accessories that allow for writing on the display. The Note lineup is generally released in the late summer or early fall, while the company tends to unveils its other flagship lineup, the Galaxy S series, in late winter or early spring. When Samsung introduced the Galaxy S21 Ultra in mid-January, the phone came with a feature that was once exclusive to the Galaxy Note lineup: S Pen support.

While the launch timing of the next Galaxy Note may be different, Koh said Samsung "will make sure that we don't let Galaxy Note consumers down."

The news comes as Samsung is set show off its Galaxy A lineup at a virtual Unpacked event on Wednesday.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

