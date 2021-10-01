New Final Fantasy Origin trailer reveals big twist

Square Enix

Square Enix's Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin made its debut at E3 2021 in June, and it didn't win fans over thanks to its trailer, as evidenced by the large number of dislikes. The publisher released a new video Friday that dials down the cringe and makes a big revelation about the game's protagonist.

In the new trailer, the heroes led by Jack confront the evil entity known as Chaos. Once they defeat it, however, the entity disappears leaving a woman who goes by the name Neon. At the trailer end, Jack reveals his full name, which is Jack Garland.

This revelation requires a bit of an explanation for non-Final Fantasy fans. In the original Final Fantasy game back on the NES, the Warriors of Light's first boss battle is against a knight named Garland. It's then revealed at the end of the game that Garland had found a way to go back in time and absorb an immense power to become Chaos.

With this new knowledge, Final Fantasy Origin will likely be the story of Garland forming the first Warriors of Light party that predated the original Final Fantasy game. It will likely end with the reveal of how he became the powerful Chaos monster.

Final Fantasy Origin features a more action-based gameplay than other games in the franchise. A preview of the game's demo from GameSpot shows that players will control Jack and can use a combination of different jobs -- such as melee or magic classes -- to fight enemies. Square Enix will release Final Fantasy Origin on March 18 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles, and the demo is available starting today.