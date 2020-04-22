New female-focused Star Wars series could be coming to Disney Plus

Lucasfilm

Star Wars movies might be slowing down, but it looks like a new TV series focusing on female characters could be on the way to Disney Plus.

Netflix's Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland is writing and will serve as showrunner on the new Star Wars series, according to Variety on Wednesday.

No details have been revealed about casting, possible characters or storyline, but sources told Variety it will be "a female-centric series that takes place in a different part of the Star Wars timeline than other projects."

In addition to Russian Doll, Headland worked on the movie Sleeping with Other People and the TV shows Terriers, Blunt Talk, SMILF and Black Monday.

Currently, Lucasfilm and Disney are hard at work on the next season of the hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

Two other live-action Star Wars shows are also in the pipeline at Disney Plus -- a Rogue One prequel series starring Diego Luna and an Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor.

Disney and Lucasfilm didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.