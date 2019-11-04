New Fantastic Beasts movie taking its magic to Brazil

Warner Bros. Pictures

Harry Potter fans, mark your calendars. A new Fantastic Beasts film is coming in 2021, and this time, it's heading to Brazil, according to a report from Deadline.

The Fantastic Beasts movies are set in the Harry Potter universe years before Harry enrolled at Hogwarts. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them came out in 2016 and was set in 1927 New York, while the sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald came out in 2018 and was set in Paris.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling is writing the script, and the main cast of the first films, including Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Johnny Depp, will return. Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fantastic Beasts 3 doesn't have an official title yet, but it has a premiere date: Nov. 12, 2021.