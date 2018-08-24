New facial recognition tech at US airport leads to first arrest

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Newly installed facial recognition tech in Washington Dulles International Airport caught a man trying to enter the US illegally on Wednesday.

A 26-year-old man showed a French passport upon arrival from from Sao Paulo, Brazil, but the software flagged his face as not matching the passport photo, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

He was brought for questioning and a search revealed his real ID -- from the Republic of Congo -- in his shoe. His name hasn't been revealed, since he's being investigated and faces criminal prosecution.

CBP said it was the first time an impostor had been caught using this tech, which had only been in use since Monday.

"Terrorists and criminals continually look for creative methods to enter the US including using stolen genuine documents," said Casey Durst, director of the CBP's Baltimore Field Office. "The new facial recognition technology virtually eliminates the ability for someone to use a genuine document that was issued to someone else."

The CBP didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.

CBS News saw a demonstration of the tech at Dulles during a pilot program in 2015 and Orlando International Airport became the first to implement the program in June.

There are now 14 "early adopter" airports using the facial recognition system to screen arriving international passengers, according to the CBP. The agency said it's assessing whether it could be part of a future process in which travelers use biometrics instead of physical boarding passes or IDs to get through security.

Outside the US, Australia has taken this tech to the next level by spearheading efforts to implement a passport-free facial recognition system that confirms a traveller's identity by matching his or her face against stored data.

