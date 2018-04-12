A new Elvis Presley documentary lands on HBO Now

HBO

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and (sometimes) Amazon Prime. The audio is about a minute or two long.

HBO usually has great documentaries, so I'm very curious about the new film on Elvis Presley. The filmmakers say they wanted to show a story centered around Elvis the man and the artist, not the bigger than life character. It avoids using on-camera interviews, but you'll hear from Tom Petty and Bruce Springsteen.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Netflix announced it will have a new special looking at SCTV. Stars of the show like Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Martin Short will be a part of the special which is directed by Martin Scorsese. You read that right: Martin Scorsese.

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

Elvis, Andre the Giant and the Robinsons are here for your weekend Your browser does not support the audio element.

