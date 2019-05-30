New Ecobee smart thermostat, sensor leak on Lowe's website

James Martin/CNET

Ecobee appears to have a new smart thermostat on the horizon, at least according to a product page on Lowe's.

Spotted by Dave Zatz, the new Ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control -- apparently not following the company's tradition of numerical successors to products -- switches from plastic to a glass design, adds dual-band WiFi, support for Bluetooth and improves Amazon Alexa support to allow for calling, drop in and messaging.

In addition to the updated Alexa support, a listing for the new product screenshotted by Zatz shows a bullet point for "Spotify Connect" suggesting that the thermostats will also be able to tap into Spotify, perhaps for those times where you want to listen to music through your thermostat.

In addition to the new thermostat, a new SmartSensor also is in the works, with better battery life, range and occupancy detection according to the leak.

Lowe's has since pulled the new thermostat and sensor from its site, though Zatz suggests that pricing will be similar to the Ecobee4, which first retailed for $249 when it launched in 2017.