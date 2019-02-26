New Detective Pikachu trailer reveals adorable clues

*GASP* Is that a new #DetectivePikachu trailer!? Now that's very twisty. pic.twitter.com/MKlWXMmcbz — POKÉMON Detective Pikachu (@DetPikachuMovie) February 26, 2019

Would you hire a fuzzy, yellow Pokemon creature to find a missing person?

In the upcoming Detective Pikachu movie, Ryan Reynolds plays the Pokemon Pikachu who wears the classic Sherlock Holmes deerstalker hat and solves mysteries.

Warner Bros. released the second trailer for the movie on Tuesday.

In addition to Reynolds, the cast includes Justice Smith, who stars as Tim Goodman, a young man who teams up with Detective Pikachu to search for his missing father.

Detective Pikachu is a spinoff from the Pokemon gaming franchise, which includes the Detective Pikachu game.

Directed by Rob Letterman, Detective Pikachu is scheduled to open in theaters worldwide on May 10, 2019.

