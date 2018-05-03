New DC Universe streaming service drags up Swamp Thing

A new streaming service from DC and Warner Bros will be called DC Universe, and it'll be the place to see a new Swamp Thing TV show.

The planned Netflix-style digital streaming service doesn't have a launch date yet, but we do know that it'll include new animated shows focusing on Harley Quinn and the Young Justice: Outsiders team of junior superheroes. Continuing the youthful theme, it'll also be the home of a live action Titans show uniting junior characters like Batman's sidekick Robin.

The ultimate DC membership is coming. Sign up here for updates on exclusive original series and more: https://t.co/hQ2uiepwCu #DCUniverse pic.twitter.com/SRvrpixgRs — DC Universe (@TheDCUniverse) May 2, 2018

James Wan, director of DC's forthcoming Aquaman movie, will produce the live action Swamp Thing show. Created in 1971 by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson, the plant-based tragic hero was previously the subject of two movies and a TV series in the 1980s and 90s.

DC's rival Marvel will also join Star Wars and other Disney-backed franchises on a dedicated streaming service when Disney launches its own Netflix rival.