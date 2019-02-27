New Dark Phoenix trailer shows Jean Grey wielding her ultimate power

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Twentieth Century Fox released a full trailer for X-Men: Dark Phoenix, following a teaser released during The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

In the new trailer we see the X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe -- one of their own, Jean Grey (played by Sophie Turner).

When a rescue mission in space goes wrong, Jean is almost killed. But a mysterious force enters her body, and not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but also unstable.

Jean unleashes her powers, and spirals out of control. She hurts those she loves, and ultimately could be what divides the X-Men once and for all. And if that's not enough, there are aliens who want to weaponize Jean's power and rule the galaxy.

In the new trailer, Jean is tormented between having to choose to trust her X-Men family or to trust her newfound, god-like powers.

We also see Jessica Chastain who plays a shapeshifter character named Smith who's shown manipulating Phoenix for her own agenda.

While being interviewed by Fallon on Wednesday night, Chastain hinted that not only does her character beat up a lot of X-Men characters, but may even kill one of them.

Enlarge Image 20th Century Fox

On Tuesday, Twentieth Century Fox released the new poster for the film to offer more clues to fans wondering if their favorite X-Men character will get some screen time in Dark Phoenix.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix stars Sophie Turner, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Nicholas Hoult, Evan Peters and Jessica Chastain.

Dark Phoenix is the first installment in the newest X-Men trilogy, and the 12th installment in the X-Men film series. The second in this X-Men trilogy is The New Mutants, expected Aug. 2.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is scheduled for release worldwide on Feb. 14.

