CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

New Dark Phoenix trailer hints at end for X-Men

Sophie Turner's Jean Grey loves being bad in new preview.

Forget Sansa Stark. Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, who played Ned Stark's beautiful and battered daughter in the HBO hit series, has more power than Sansa ever dreamed of in the upcoming Dark Phoenix.

More on movies

In the new trailer, released Monday, Turner's Grey admits that "when I lose control, bad things happen, but it feels good."

It might not all be good for her fellow X-Men, however, who suddenly must face off against one of their own. Jennifer LawrenceMichael FassbenderJames McAvoyTye SheridanAlexandra ShippNicholas Hoult and Evan Peters reprise their roles from previous X-Men movies. Jessica Chastain joins the series as a mysterious shape-shifter.

Dark Phoenix is expected to bring the past 20 years of X-Men movies to a close, CNET sister site ComicBook.com notes.

Studio 20th Century Fox declared Monday to be "X-Men Day," and also released a video looking back at the series.

Dark Phoenix opens June 5 in the UK, June 6 in Australia, and June 7 in the US.

Next Article: Google's ad chief pushes privacy to gain back frayed trust