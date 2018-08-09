New comedy special from Demetri Martin arrives on Netflix

Erik Simkins

Sometimes you just want to have a good laugh. Definitely check out Demetri Martin's new special on Netflix beginning on Aug. 10. Martin once explained that one of the reasons he plays music during his performances is to make it more difficult for a network or editor to rearrange the order of his jokes. He's a real thinker.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: There's bad news coming from Hawkins, Indiana. Season 3 of Stranger Things won't arrive until the middle of 2019. So, if you want enjoy things of the stranger variety, you'll have to do it via reruns for a while.

Overthinker, Insecure and more coming at you Your browser does not support the audio element.

