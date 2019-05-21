New Coke returns for Stranger Things season 3

Coca-Cola

Stranger Things celebrates the 1980s and with season 3 out on July 4, what better way to give a picture of what the decade was like then with the infamous change for Coca-Cola known as New Coke.

The beverage company tweeted Tuesday it will have a limited release of New Coke to promote the new season of Stranger Things. This comes 34 years after the release of the failed drink.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership with Netflix, we’re bringing back New Coke as an innovative way to reach “Stranger Things” fans. https://t.co/m7MEfX6E4i pic.twitter.com/GKvRLZnpDP — The Coca-Cola Co. (@CocaColaCo) May 21, 2019

Starting on May 23 at 5 p.m. ET, Coca-Cola will release a limited-supply run of New Coke at the company's online store. A bundle of two cans of the recipe and limited-edition and numbered Stranger Things/Coca-Cola and Coke Zero Sugar 8-oz. glass bottle will be available for purchase. Coke will also set up vending machines in select cities the same filled with New Coke for free.

Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers directed a new trailer for the Netflix series that doubles as a commercial for the drink and will be played in select movie theaters starting May 24.

Released in April 1985, New Coke was the Atlanta-based company's attempt to regain market share that it was losing to other drinks and the then brand-new diet sodas. The new recipe did not make any fans as it caused a huge backlash among drinkers of the original. It took just three months after the release for Coca-Cola to announce it would reintroduce the old drink that summer and dubbed it Coca-Cola Classic. The summer of 1985 is also the setting for Stranger Things season 3.