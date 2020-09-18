CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TikTok barred from US starting Sunday Apple's best iOS 14 features Second stimulus check payment schedule iPhone 12 release prediction Super Mario 3D All-Stars review The best VPN service of 2020 Apple Watch Series 6

New Chromecast streamer with Google Assistant remote appears in leak

The new streamer is expected to launch alongside new Pixel devices at a virtual event on September 30.

Listen
- 01:00
google-chromecast-mit-google-tv-1600431241-0-12Enlarge Image

Google's Chromecast streamer is expected to get a big update on September 30.

WinFuture

For months, we've been hearing rumors that a new Google Chromecast streamer was in the works. Code-named 'Sabrina,' the device was reportedly being built around a revised and full-fledged Android TV interface, with a debut planned for fall.

Now, weeks ahead of the virtual event where we expect it to debut, a new leak posted on the German website WinFuture offers a potential glimpse at the device -- and hey, it comes with a remote!

That remote would be a first for the Chromecast family, which has long relayed playback controls for music and streaming media direct to your phone. Along with dedicated buttons for YouTube and Netflix, it also appears to include a button for summoning the Google Assistant, so it's a fair assumption that the gizmo includes built-in microphones.

Apart from the addition of a remote, the streamer doesn't look like too radical a departure from previous Chromecast models, all of which are designed to plug into an HDMI port on the back of your TV.

We'll almost certainly know a lot more about it on September 30, when Google seems primed to roll it out alongside new Pixel devices at a virtual event. Stay tuned.