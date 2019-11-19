Tom Hooper's big-screen adaptation of the classic Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Cats is now only a month away from its Dec. 20 premiere. To celebrate, we just got a further glimpse at the movie on Tuesday with a new trailer featuring some of the biggest names from the worlds of theater, dance, music and comedy.

In the film we'll see Taylor Swift, James Corden, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Jason Derulo, Rebel Wilson, Ian McKellen and Jennifer Hudson as you probably never expected to see them -- transformed into feline form with the help of novel "digital fur" technology. Since the first trailer, it looks as if the appearance of the cats may have been updated. The faces of the actors seem more distinct, and is it just us, or do their ears seem a little larger?

At the center of this storytelling is the kitten Victoria, played by Royal Ballet principal ballerina Francesca Hayward. Hayward will sing an original song, Beautiful Ghosts, written especially for the movie by Swift and Lloyd Webber. The song had its own release last Friday and is a haunting counterpart to the iconic Memory, sung in the film by Hudson.

The trailer gives us few further hints at what to expect from the story the movie will tell, other than it will center around the Jellicle ball, as it does in the original musical. We can see though that the richly detailed sets will combine with swishing tails and twitching ears to offer up a visually spectacular feast just in time for Christmas.

Cats opens Dec. 20 in the US and UK, and Dec. 26 in Australia.