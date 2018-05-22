New calendar controls let Alexa move that meeting you can't make

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Ry Crist/CNET

Amazon's rollout of new Alexa features has been steady as ever this spring, with notable new additions like virtual memory, smart lock controls, follow-up mode and personalized skill templates. The latest, available today: New calendar controls that let Alexa schedule meetings based on mutual availability or reschedule them if someone gets double-booked.

To take advantage, you'll need to head to the Settings section in your Alexa app and select "Calendar." From there, you can link with calendars from Google, Apple and Microsoft Outlook or Exchange. Once you do, you'll be able to manage your meetings using voice commands on your Alexa device of choice.

The new features let Alexa take things a step further. For instance, if you're trying to set up a one-on-one appointment with a contact who's also shared calendar data with Amazon, Alexa will scan both of your schedules and suggest a time that'd work for both of you.

You can also move a meeting now without needing to delete it and create a new one -- just say something like, "Alexa, move my meeting with Kate from 1:00 to 3:00." If doing so would leave you double-booked, Alexa will give you a heads-up.

The new controls are available today for users in the US -- no word from Amazon yet on whether or not they'll make it abroad, or if so, when. And, though it ought to go without saying, be sure to understand that putting Alexa in charge of your scheduling means sharing the appointment data you've already shared with Google or Microsoft with Amazon, too.