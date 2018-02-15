CNET

A new bug on iOS devices causes apps to crash if a certain Indian symbol is displayed.

The Indian character in the Telugu language is shutting down iOS apps and preventing them from opening back up. The problem was first spotted by Mobile World, which noted that it's even worse if the character pops up as a notification.

In that scenario, the software running your home screen would crash, the website reported. This currently affects devices running iOS 11.2.5 and has been fixed in the beta for Apple's next update.

The bug affects any app that can display characters, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Messages. In most scenarios, you have to uninstall and reinstall the app to get it to work again.

The issue also affects Macs and Apple Watches, Engadget reported. Apple said it's working on a fix that should be available in the next update.

First published Feb. 15, 9:54 a.m. PT

Update, 12:26 p.m.: Adds comment from Apple.