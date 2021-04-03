New Black Widow trailer from Marvel trumpets July 9 release

Marvel

Saturday brought us a closer look at Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff in the upcoming blockbuster Black Widow, now slated for July 9 of this year.

Black Widow marks the first standalone movie for Johansson's character, and opens Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It also stars Florence Pugh as fellow assassin/sister Yelena Belova. David Harbour plays the fatherly character Alexei Shostakov, also known as the Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is his wife Melina.

Set after the events of 2016's Captain America: Civil War, Black Widow pits Romanoff against supervillain Taskmaster.

The movie is just one of many delayed by the coronavirus pandemic since March of last year.

Cate Shortland directs Black Widow, making her the first female director Marvel has hired to single-handedly helm a feature-length, live-action film. Shortland is best known for her female-led movies Lore and Berlin Syndrome.