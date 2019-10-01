CNET también está disponible en español.

New Birds of Prey trailer shows Margot Robbie ruffling feathers

Get a closer look at Harley Quinn, Huntress, Black Canary and the rest of the Birds of Prey team.

birdsofpreyposter2

The new DC's Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) movie poster features actor Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

 Warner Bros. Pictures

Birds of a feather fight together. Warner Bros. on Tuesday released the new full-length trailer for Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

The new footage includes Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain.

Now playing: Watch this: New Birds of Prey trailer drops
2:01

We also see the movie's villains in the new footage. There's Ewan McGregor as Roman Sionis (aka Black Mask), and Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz. 

The Birds of Prey plots centers around Harley Quinn, last seen in 2016's Suicide Squad, teaming up with Black Canary, the Huntress and Renee Montoya to save Cassandra Cain from Gotham City crime tzar Black Mask.

On Monday, Warner Bros. tweeted out Birds of Prey character posters.

Read about Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and more in our Birds of Prey character guide

Directed by Cathy Yan and written by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee), Birds of Prey is scheduled to open in theaters worldwide on Feb. 7, 2020.

