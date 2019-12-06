New Birds of Prey footage reveals Black Mask costume, an empowered Harley Quinn

Warner Bros. Pictures

If the new movie footage from Birds of Prey proves anything, it's that Harley Quinn and her gang of female antiheroes aren't taking any crap from the men of Gotham.

The opening scenes from Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) starring Margot Robbie debuted at Comic-Con Experience Brazil on Thursday, as did new character posters from Warner Bros.

Cast members Robbie, Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Ella Jay Basco, plus director Cathy Yan, appeared on a panel to talk about the movie and show new footage.

The footage seen by the audience included the movie's opening scene, and a new trailer debuting the first look at the film's villain Black Mask, played by Ewan McGregor, in his costume, according to The Wrap.

The opening scene of the movie has Harley Quinn (Robbie) explaining in a voiceover how she broke up with The Joker and is on a mission to reinvent herself without him. Fans also got to see Harley's pet hyenas, her violent rollerskating skills and her recklessly crashing an 18-wheeler truck into Ace Chemicals.

The new trailer had similar footage, but most importantly there's also new footage of villain Roman Sionis putting on the signature mask that makes him the character Black Mask.

While the new footage was only shown to fans attending Brazil Comic Con, the new trailer will be released to the public in early 2020, according to The Wrap.

New Birds of Prey movie character posters of Harley Quinn, Black Canary, Huntress, Renee Montoya, Cassandra Cain, Roman Sionis, and Victor Zsasz were posted on the Warner Bros. Birds of Prey Twitter account and on the official blog on Thursday.

Birds of Prey is scheduled to open in theaters worldwide on Feb. 7, 2020.

