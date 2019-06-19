New bill would make Facebook, Twitter liable for political bias

Getty Images

A new piece of legislation aims to put pressure on tech companies to show that they are politically neutral. At risk is the tech company's immunity over content published on their platforms.

Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, introduced on Wednesday the Ending Support for Internet Censorship Act, which would remove tech companies automatic immunity provided in Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996. This section protects online platforms such as Facebook and Twitter from liability for content posted by their users. To receive immunity under the new act, tech companies will have to subject themselves to an external audit proving to the FTC that their practices are politically neutral.

NEW → Sen. Hawley released a new bill that will remove the immunity big tech companies receive under Section 230 unless they submit to an external audit that proves that their algorithms and content-removal practices are politically neutral. https://t.co/s2SGsmnZZm pic.twitter.com/3o1UtpBh5b — Senator Hawley Press Office (@SenHawleyPress) June 19, 2019

This act will only affect larger tech companies, which it defines as having more than 30 million active monthly users in the US, more than 300 million active monthly users worldwide, and more than $500 million in global annual revenue. Those that don't meet the criteria would still receive automatic immunity.

"With Section 230, tech companies get a sweetheart deal that no other industry enjoys: complete exemption from traditional publisher liability in exchange for providing a forum free of political censorship," the senator said in a press release. "Unfortunately, and unsurprisingly, big tech has failed to hold up its end of the bargain.

Last July, representatives from Google, Facebook and Twitter testified in a congressional hearing that their respective companies made mistakes on what content gets published, but that they aren't censoring with a political bias.

Facebook and Twitter didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.