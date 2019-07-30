New bill aims to curb social media addiction by banning infinite scroll, autoplay

Angela Lang/CNET

A new Senate bill calls for a crack down on "addictive and deceptive techniques" used by technology companies and social media sites to capture all of our attention. Sen. Josh Hawley introduced the Social Media Addiction Reduction Technology Act, or SMART Act, on Tuesday.

Hawley said it's time to start expecting more from Silicon Valley.

"Big tech has embraced a business model of addiction," said Hawley in a release. "Too much of the 'innovation' in this space is designed not to create better products, but to capture more attention by using psychological tricks that make it difficult to look away."

More to come.