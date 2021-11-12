Baymax trailer is so wholesome it earns Disney Plus a lollipop

Enlarge Image Disney

Baymax is back, and cuter than ever. The heroic inflatable robot helps out in a super-wholesome new trailer for Disney Plus animated show Baymax, streaming in the summer of 2022.

The series follows Baymax, who stole the show in 2014 animated film Big Hero 6, working as a nurse around the fictional city of "San Fransokyo." He helps his patients recover and even takes a shift in a coffee shop, much to the dismay of the caffeine fiends unimpressed by this bumbling bionic barista. Catchphrases in the gentle comic romp include "Oh no!" and "You have earned a lollipop."

A big hero will rise ●—● Baymax!, an Original Series, is streaming Summer 2022 on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/S3ZDUQ6mu1 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

The trailer was one of a bunch of teases that came out Friday for Disney Plus Day, an event celebrating the streamer's two-year anniversary.

Baymax is just one of Disney's planned movie spin-offs. Disney also has its sights on new Disney Plus cartoon series for Moana and Zootopia, as well as one for Tiana from Princess and the Frog.