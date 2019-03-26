New Avengers: Endgame posters from Marvel reveal Shuri's unfortunate fate

Enlarge Image Marvel Studios

At the end of Avengers: Infinity War, when villain Thanos snapped his fingers while wearing the gauntlet, many of our favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe superheroes were turned to dust. But not every death was documented in the movie. So who's really left?

Thanks to a new set of Avengers: Endgame movie posters shared by Marvel Studios on Tuesday, the fates of some beloved characters have been revealed.

The new posters show surviving characters in full color, with the dead featured in black and white. Most notably, Black Panther character Shuri (played by Letitia Wright) has a black and white poster.

This kills the fan theory that Black Panther's sister would replace him, since he died in the Snap as well. Though fans who paid attention to the new Endgame trailers probably noticed when Bruce Banner looked at computer screens that showed characters missing and presumed dead from the Snap.

Shuri appeared on one of the screens, as did Peter Parker (Tom Holland), who we saw turned to dust in Infinity War.

Enlarge Image Marvel Studios

While Shuri's death is now confirmed, that doesn't mean the surviving Avengers don't have a plan to hopefully get her back (cough, Captain Marvel, cough), so fingers crossed.

Avengers: Endgame is scheduled to open in theaters worldwide on April 26.

For more plot theories, characters reveals and news check out our Avengers: Endgame movie guide. Also, check out our sister sites ComicBook.com and GameSpot for more Avengers: Endgame coverage.

If you want to catch up with the MCU movies before the Endgame begins, here's our guide to streaming them all.