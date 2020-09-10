New Avatar 2 photos reveal Sigourney Weaver underwater stunt

Disney

James Cameron has dropped a bunch of images to tease his Avatar sequels shooting out in New Zealand. Most of them water-based, featuring new cast member Kate Winslet, a "Crabsuit" and beach-filled concept images. Now, the queen of sci-fi herself, Sigourney Weaver is back to perform an underwater stunt.

"From the set of the Avatar sequels: Sigourney Weaver never shies away from a stunt, not even when it's underwater!" Avatar's official Twitter posted with a couple of images on Thursday.

Weaver's Dr. Grace Augustine looked like she was a goner in the original Avatar from 2009, shot in the torso during an escape back to the humans' compound on the planet Pandora. Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthington who's also back for the sequels, helps her live long enough to reach the Tree of Souls. The N'avi transfer her consciousness to an avatar body, creating a neural link allowing her memories to be saved in Pandora's ecosystem.

We don't know much about how Grace or Weaver fits into the sequels (five in total), the first of which is slated for Dec. 16, 2022. The live-action filming for both Avatar 2 and 3 began simultaneously in 2019 in New Zealand. Since then, we've seen a gigantic set, an underwater shot, a "Crabsuit," new addition Kate Winslet doing motion capture performance work with others from the cast, as well as a bunch of beach-filled concept images.