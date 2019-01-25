New Asus ROG RTX-powered laptops coming Jan. 29

Aloysius Low/CNET

Gamers looking for the latest and greatest laptops won't have too long to wait. Asus plans to release updated versions of its gaming notebooks next week that will come packing Nvidia's top-end RTX GPUs.

The sleek-looking ROG Zephryrus S, both the 15-inch (GX531) and the 17-inch (GX701) versions, alongside the ROG Strix Scar II, also in 15-inch (GL504GW) and 17-inch (GL704GW) models, will go on sale globally on Jan. 29. They come loaded with either Nvidia's RTX2070 or RTX2080 graphic cards.

Don't expect these gaming notebooks to be cheap, though. In Singapore the 15-inch Zephyrus S will cost S$3,700 (which converts to about $2,700, £2,070 or AU$3,800), while the 17-inch will cost S$5,000 (it uses the Nvidia RTX2080). The Strix Scar II is a bit cheaper at S$3,500 for the 15-inch, and S$3,600 for the 17-inch. Official local pricing will likely differ, but these prices should give you a good idea of what to expect.

Gaming laptops are usually big and bulky, but both Zephryus S models are slim, portable notebooks that look good and are easy to carry around. At just 16mm thick, the Zephryus S is more than capable of delivering everything you need for gaming, though its battery life (as tested on last year's GTX 1070 model) was short at just 4 hours. The Strix Scar II laptops sport a more pedestrian design: The bulky boxy chassis doesn't do much to inspire, but the gaming performance more than makes up for it.

While last year's models came in Nvidia's GTX1060, GTX1070 or GTX1080 flavors, the refresh means games will look even better thanks to the latest RTX graphic cards. RTX uses Nvidia's latest Turing architecture and real-time ray tracing for even more realistic-looking games.

Now playing: Watch this: See all the best laptops of CES 2019

Best Super Bowl TV deals: Buying a new TV for the big game? These are your best choices

How to watch the Super Bowl: Watch the game in the US for free, on TV or online