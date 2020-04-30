New Assassin's Creed Valhalla trailer wants you to fight like a Viking

If you've always wanted to live like a Viking, now's your chance. The trailer for the upcoming Assassin's Creed Valhalla dropped Thursday, showing an English king setting up a declaration of war against the Norse people. The game is slated for the end of 2020. The trailer also initially shows Vikings in a more human light, sparing a woman and child mid-pillage and playing with their own kids.
The setting of the next Assassin's Creed video game was revealed in a livestream Wednesday.
Ubisoft hosted a nearly 4-hour-long livestream of artist BossLogic working on a piece of art that slowly revealed the setting of the game. We got early glimpses of an icy sea and fighting below a castle, with the final scene dominated by a figure dressed in furs and holding a large ax.
The Assassin's Creed franchise is an action-adventure series from Ubisoft about a sect of robed assassins who fight a group called the Templars across history.
This new release will follow 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey.
CNET's Sean Keane contributed to this report.
