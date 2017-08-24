New Aryan Mingle dating app fills neo-Nazi void, says Conan

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Team Coco/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

These are difficult times for white supremacists and neo-Nazis.

They've been vilified in many quarters. Some have begun to realize that they're not as white as they think they are. And even dating apps have been removing their profiles.

Conan O'Brien has come to their rescue. On Wednesday night, he revealed the new Aryan Mingle dating app, a place where they can go to meet their own kind.

The ad for it offers all the upbeat feelings you'd expect from a dating app.

"Don't you wish there was a place you go to meet fun, sexy singles who also agree the Holocaust was a hoax?" it begins.

And then it merrily goosesteps through explaining why it's "the hottest hookup for the master race."

Aryan Mingle encourages you to "swipe alt-right."

Naturally, the ad includes some examples of neo-Nazi male profiles.

They sound like delightful people. Save, of course, for the fact that they might, say, support forced sterilization to maintain a white majority.

Some might be amused by the ease with which you can sign up for this inventive app.

You merely have a give a few personal details. Such as how long you've been unemployed, whether you still live in your mom's basement or converted garage, and whether you've had sex 1.5 times or less.

Dating has never been easy. I'm not sure, though, that reaching for your own kind is the best way to find happiness.

Many of the best relationships involve opposites attracting.

Some might say, though, that no one opposed to white supremacy could possibly find someone who supports it attractive.