New Apple iPhone looks like it has a fidget spinner, according to memes

Remember The Simpsons episode where Smithers causes a stampede at a toy store because Malibu Stacy has a new hat? Apple manages to create that kind of mania every time it comes out with a new iPhone, no matter how small the variation.
On Tuesday, the company will reveal its next-generation phone at an Apple event in Cupertino, California. iPhone rumors and leaks are everywhere, and the idea that one potential update includes three rear-facing cameras has consumers already memeing it up with fake mockups on Twitter.
Maybe it'll be crammed with options, as one Twitter user suggests.
The idea of three separate cameras put some in mind of a fidget spinner.
Or a stove top.
And some jokes were just about how much the phone is likely to cost. Spoiler: a lot.
This story was originally published at 9:45 a.m. PT and will be updated.
