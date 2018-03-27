Hands-on with the new iPad: Pencil support and more

Meet the new iPad: It's a lot like the 2017 model, but with a key feature upgrade: Pencil support. Compatibly with Apple's stylus -- still $99 at retail and $89 for students -- was previously only available on iPad Pro models costing twice the price.

The starting price of the new iPad is the same: $329 (£319 in the UK, AU$469 in Australia), with a $30 discount for schools, which is a bit more than last year.

Last year's iPad felt like a remake of the iPad Air 2. But this is more like my favorite and departed first-gen 9.7-inch iPad Pro. Watch the video below for my initial thoughts on using the new iPad with the Pencil.

Other key points:

The new iPad moves to an A10 processor (same as iPhone 7), up from an A9



Unlike the Pro models, there is no Smart Connector for snap-on keyboards.



It's the same size as last year's iPad, so it should be compatible with all existing accessories for that model.



I'm still briefing with Apple at Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago -- more to come soon.