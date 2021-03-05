New Apple Arcade game SP!NG is 'a stress ball for your brain'

Apple

Apple Arcade on Friday added SP!NG from SMG Studio to its continuously growing catalog of games. Described as "a stress ball for your brain," SP!NG is a physic-based game that lets you flow through hundreds of hand-crafted levels with just one touch as you collect crystals. You can try your hand at SP!NG this weekend across iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.

The game includes more than 180 levels, daily challenges, five themes and 40 characters to unlock. Once you master the challenges, you can earn new characters and find more challenging modes.

Apple entered the mobile-gaming world more than a year ago with the release of Apple Arcade. The subscription gaming service costs $5 a month and lets you play 150 new and exclusive games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.

In addition, with the release of Apple's iPhone 12 devices, you can get a three-month free trial of Apple Arcade with the purchase of a new device. Even if you don't buy a new phone, if you're signing up for Apple Arcade for the first time, you get a one-month free trial. The Apple One subscription bundle also launched last year, which makes it easier and more affordable to get up to six Apple subscription services, Apple Arcade included, for one price.

