New American Horror Story: 1984 trailer shows killer stalking camping teens

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Camp Redwood isn't a relaxing oasis for teens wanting to let loose. It's more like deadly slasher summer camp, if the new trailer for American Horror Story: 1984 is any indication.

The trailer, posted by FX Networks Monday, shows teens racing their trucks down a lonesome country road while singing loudly to the radio and drinking beer. But in true AHS fashion, all good times come to a screeching halt with a murderer close by.

Sure enough, as soon as the teens drive past the Camp Redwood welcome sign (which has an ominous "beware" written in red paint on the other side), we see a masked, knife-wielding maniac holding on near the tailpipes underneath the truck. We also see the same killer attack a girl as she relaxes in a canoe in the middle of a lake.

With the upcoming season 9 of American Horror Story set in the 1980s, fans will probably see quite a few tributes to '80s teen slasher films like Halloween, Nightmare on Elm Street and others.

But the most references will probably go to the Friday the 13th horror classic, in which teens spend their summer camp being killed one by one by a lunatic in a hockey mask.

Yup, this summer camp is going to get bloody.

American Horror Story: 1984 premieres on Sept. 18.

This new season's cast includes Emma Roberts, Cody Fern, Gus Kenworthy, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Matthew Morrison, Angelica Ross, DeRon Horton and Zach Villa.

American Horror Story: 1984 will be the ninth season of co-creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's horror anthology series. American Horror Story: 1984 premieres Sept. 18 on FX Networks.