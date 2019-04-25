New AirPods with regular charging case are $19 off at Amazon

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple's AirPods traditionally haven't been discounted by much, if at all. But last week Costco was offering $19 off the second-generation AirPods (or AirPods 2 as they're sometimes called) to its members and now Amazon has the same deal open to everyone. The list price for the new AirPods with the standard charging case (not wireless) is $159.

I suspect this won't be the last deal we'll see on the new AirPods with the old charging case, as it seems that more buyers are gravitating toward the more expensive $199 AirPods that include the new wireless charging case.

As this limited-time Amazon deal has circulated, shipping times for the product have slipped. It's listed as May 8 as of the time of this writing, but it will likely slip further.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.

Read CNET's AirPods 2 review if you want to know more, and then check out these 16 tips and tricks for new AirPods owners.

Now playing: Watch this: AirPods 2nd-generation: Not really 2.0, but definitely...