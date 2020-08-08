Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Fans of the anime robot Gundam can now visit the life-sized giant at the Gundam Factory in Yokohama, outside of Tokyo, Japan.

C0onstruction of the massive robot finished on July 29. The Gundam robot stands 18 meters (59 feet) tall and weighs 25 metric tons (approx. 55,000 pounds), according to Sora News 24.

This Yokohama Gundam is built with a mechanical skeleton so it can actually move its body, including its arms and legs. Engineers tested the movement of the robot's legs, arms and torso on July 5.

Shinto priests blessed blessed Gundam's head in a traditional construction ceremony called a jotoshiki before the head was secured to the robot's shoulders with a building crane.

This Gundam in Yokohama is Japan's second full-scale RX-78. The first stood at Tokyo's Odaiba district before being replaced by the RX-0 Unicorn Gundam.

Gundam Factory Yokohama originally planned to open in the summer, but due to coronavirus delays, it will now open in October.