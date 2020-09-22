Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Fans of the anime Gundam can now visit a life-size version of the robot at the Gundam Factory in Yokohama, outside of Tokyo.

According to new footage taken on Sept. 21, the enormous anime robot Gundam can move its arms, legs and torso with ease.

Life-sized Gundam in Yokohama is now in testing mode.pic.twitter.com/51HVoraPb7 — Catsuka (@catsuka) September 21, 2020

Construction of the massive robot finished on July 29. The Gundam robot stands 18 meters (59 feet) tall and weighs 25 metric tons (approximately 55,000 pounds), according to Sora News 24.

The Yokohama Gundam is built with a mechanical skeleton so it can actually move its body, including its arms and legs. Engineers originally tested the movement of the robot's legs, arms and torso on July 5.

Shinto priests blessed blessed Gundam's head in a traditional construction ceremony called a jotoshiki before the head was secured to the robot's shoulders with a building crane.

This Gundam in Yokohama is Japan's second full-scale RX-78. The first stood at Tokyo's Odaiba district before being replaced by the RX-0 Unicorn Gundam.

Gundam Factory Yokohama was originally planned to open in the summer, but due to coronavirus delays, it will now open in October.