Nevada election 2020 memes are winners, and you can bet on it

Elections 2020

While the US waits to find out who won the 2020 presidential election, with numerous battleground states still counting their ballots, it can be hard to find the lighter side of the news. So give thanks for the social media pundits who found humor in a serious situation that seems to have no end in sight.

Each of the states that still appear to be up for grabs (Arizona has been called by some media outlets but not others) is receiving its own share of jabs. Some were creatively state-centric, some worked for more than one location. Let's just say, there was a lot of sightings of Flash, the DMV worker sloth from the movie Zootopia, reimagined as a ballot-counter.

Nevada: What a gamble

The state most ripe for jokes is Nevada, thanks in part to it being the home to always outlandish Las Vegas and its gambling, entertainment-focused, 24/7 culture.

"Literally the two things Nevada is known for is COUNTING THINGS and STAYING UP ALL NIGHT!!!!" wrote one Twitter user.

Wrote another, "If I've learned anything from watching movies set in Vegas, it's that Nevada gambled away all the ballots and for the last two days they've been attempting a series of wacky schemes and heists to win them back while also pretending they never lost them."

Count faster!

But the other battleground states -- Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina -- came in for their share of jabs, too. One tweet depicted four of the five states as the Golden Girls, yelling at Betty White's Rose to "get to the point!"

us: hey please count faster



And there was even some competition among the states for who was most meme-able.

How long has this been going on?

Some of the best memes, however, aren't state-specific, they're just expressing the mood of the times.

Former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich coined a new phrase, writing, "I remain nauseously optimistic."

Hang in there, America. There's no end in sight.