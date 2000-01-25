Networking firms rework strategies for telecom, ISPs

|
latest developments
Networking firms are spinning new strategies to help get a leg up in a highly competitive market. 3Com plans to unveil technology for ISPs, while telecom giant AT&T eyes the application service provider market for added revenue streams.
Novell lures 3Com to support directory services software
The alliance signals another stepping stone in Novell's strategy to entice an army of networking and application software developers to build on its directory service.
AT&T sets sights on ASP market
Newbridge plans to auction old networking gear
3Com details telecom, ISP strategy
