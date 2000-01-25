CNET también está disponible en español.

Networking firms rework strategies for telecom, ISPs

Networking firms are spinning new strategies to help get a leg up in a highly competitive market. 3Com plans to unveil technology for ISPs, while telecom giant AT&T eyes the application service provider market for added revenue streams.

 

