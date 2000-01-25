Networking firms rework strategies for telecom, ISPs

AT&T sets sights on ASP market

AT&T is about to latch on to one of the Internet's hottest trends: the budding rent-an-application market.

Newbridge plans to auction old networking gear

The struggling Canadian firm plans to sell its older equipment through start-up TekSell.com, which aims to become an eBay for technology companies.

3Com details telecom, ISP strategy

Executives announced plans to ship technology that lets service providers offer the ability to send faxes and use calling cards for Net phone calls.