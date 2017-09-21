'Red Oaks' returns to Amazon Prime in October

Amazon

There aren't a lot of shows I regularly watch on Amazon Prime's video service. But for some reason, I end up watching "Red Oaks" when it's released. The show essentially focuses on a guy trying to find out who he is during the 1980s. Technically, it's a comedy, but it has elements of seriousness. Give it a shot if you haven't already when it returns in late October.

In the movie department, Amazon Prime adds "The Machinist" at the beginning of the month. The film stars Christian Bale, and it shows off his commitment to his craft since he dropped over 60 pounds to portray his character properly. Beyond that, the film is a good psychological thriller.

If that's too dark, catch "Clueless" or "Election." Both debut at the beginning of October. Amazon Prime also has NFL Thursday Night Football during the month. I forget which day it airs.

Notable titles are in bold. Check out the full list below:

Available on Amazon Prime, October 2017

Oct. 1

Oct. 2

Oct. 3

American Horror Story, season 6



Oct. 4

Blood Hunters



Save My Seoul



Oct. 5

The Americans, season 5



Oct. 6

The Fashion Hero, season 1



Oct. 7

Blair Witch



Megan Leavey



Oct. 9

Inside Edge (Amazon original)



Oct. 11

5150



Oct. 13

City of Ghosts (Amazon original)



Lore, season 1 (Amazon original)



Sigmund and the Sea Monsters, season 1 (Amazon original)



Oct. 14

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back



Oct. 15

The Other Dream Team



The Whole Truth



Oct. 18

Fight for Space



Oct. 20

Oct. 25

Awaken the Shadowman



The Liberators



Oct. 28

Oct. 29

