'Red Oaks' returns to Amazon Prime in October

The third season of the show is one of the bigger additions in a light month for Amazon.

In this shot from "Red Oaks" there are no red oaks visible. 

There aren't a lot of shows I regularly watch on Amazon Prime's video service. But for some reason, I end up watching "Red Oaks" when it's released. The show essentially focuses on a guy trying to find out who he is during the 1980s. Technically, it's a comedy, but it has elements of seriousness. Give it a shot if you haven't already when it returns in late October.

In the movie department, Amazon Prime adds "The Machinist" at the beginning of the month. The film stars Christian Bale, and it shows off his commitment to his craft since he dropped over 60 pounds to portray his character properly. Beyond that, the film is a good psychological thriller.

If that's too dark, catch "Clueless" or "Election." Both debut at the beginning of October. Amazon Prime also has NFL Thursday Night Football during the month. I forget which day it airs. 

Notable titles are in bold. Check out the full list below:

Available on Amazon Prime, October 2017

Oct. 1

Oct. 2

Oct. 3

Oct. 4

  • Blood Hunters
  • Save My Seoul

Oct. 5

Oct. 6

  • The Fashion Hero, season 1

Oct. 7

Oct. 9

  • Inside Edge (Amazon original)

Oct. 11

  • 5150

Oct. 13

Oct. 14

  • Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Oct. 15

  • The Other Dream Team
  • The Whole Truth

Oct. 18

  • Fight for Space

Oct. 20

Oct. 25

  • Awaken the Shadowman
  • The Liberators

Oct. 28

Oct. 29

