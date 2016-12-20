HolidayBuyer's Guide

Lots of new TV shows and movies hit Hulu in January 2017

The long wait for new episodes of your favorite shows ends in the new year. Plus, Hulu is adding some quality movies to its catalog.

netpicks-scandal-hulu-january-2017.jpg

Olivia Pope wonders if the person on the phone heard her burp.

Photo by ABC

Plenty of TV shows are coming back in January with new episodes. "Scandal" returns on January 20 with its sixth season premiere. In the what-year-is-it category, "The Match Game" and "To Tell the Truth" both return in the first month of 2017. The fourth season of "Sleepy Hollow" kicks off on January 7.

If that's not enough "Sleepy Hollow," you can also watch the movie "Sleepy Hollow," which streams on January 1. In fact, Hulu has a lot of good movies being added to the service, including "South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut," "Lethal Weapon" and "Leaving Las Vegas."

Check out the full list below:

Available on Hulu, January 2017

January 1

January 2

January 3

January 4

  • Bones, season 12 premiere (Fox)

January 6

January 7

January 8

January 9

January 10

January 13

January 15

January 16

January 17

January 19

January 20

January 22

  • Where to Invade Next (2015)

January 23

January 25

  • The Path, season 2 premiere (Hulu Original)

January 27

  • Days and Nights (2014)
  • Dirty Grandpa (2016)
  • Roseanne for President (2016)

January 28

January 30

Leaving Hulu in January 2017

January 31

