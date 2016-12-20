Lots of new TV shows and movies hit Hulu in January 2017

Plenty of TV shows are coming back in January with new episodes. "Scandal" returns on January 20 with its sixth season premiere. In the what-year-is-it category, "The Match Game" and "To Tell the Truth" both return in the first month of 2017. The fourth season of "Sleepy Hollow" kicks off on January 7.
If that's not enough "Sleepy Hollow," you can also watch the movie "Sleepy Hollow," which streams on January 1. In fact, Hulu has a lot of good movies being added to the service, including "South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut," "Lethal Weapon" and "Leaving Las Vegas."
Check out the full list below:
Available on Hulu, January 2017
January 1
- Across the Universe (2007)
- Amelie (2001)
- The Amityville Horror (2005)
- Annie Hall (1977)
- Baby Boom (1987)
- Bad Girls from Mars (1991)
- Beverly Hills Cop 2 (1987)
- Beverly Hills Cop 3 (1994)
- Beverly Hills Vamp (1989)
- Black Sheep (1996)
- Blaze You Out (2013)
- Blow Away (1993)
- Blue Hill Avenue (2003)
- Boxcar Bertha (1972)
- The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)
- The Burbs (1989)
- Bug (2006)
- Chowder, seasons 1-3 (Cartoon Network)
- Cold War (2012)
- Craig Ferguson: Does This Need to be Said? (2011)
- Cruel Intentions (1999)
- Curse of the Starving Class (1994)
- Deadly Blessing (1981)
- Dracula 3000 (2004)
- Duma (2005)
- The Eternal (1998)
- Explorers (1985)
- Extreme Justice (1993)
- Eyes of an Angel (1994)
- Footloose (1984)
- Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness (2004)
- Happily N'Ever After (2006)
- Happily N'Ever After 2 (2009)
- Jackass: The Movie (2002)
- Jackass Number Two (2006)
- Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)
- Jesus' Son (2000)
- King Kong (1976)
- Leaving Las Vegas (1995)
- Lethal Weapon (1987)
- Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)
- Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)
- Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)
- The Long Riders (1980)
- Man in the Moon (1991)
- Mission: Impossible (1996)
- Mutant Species (1995)
- Norm of the North (2016)
- Open Season (2006)
- The Piano (1994)
- Primal Fear (1996)
- Promised Land (1987)
- The Powerpuff Girls (Classic), seasons 1-6 (Cartoon Network)
- The Relic (1997)
- Runaway Bride (1999)
- Senorita Justice (2004)
- Shooters (2003)
- Silent Tongue (1993)
- Six Weeks (1982)
- Sleepy Hollow (1999)
- South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999)
- Split Image (1982)
- The Spy Next Door (2010)
- Stephen King's Graveyard Shift (1998)
- Stephen King's Silver Bullet (1985)
- Teresa's Tattoo (1994)
- Trading Places (1983)
- Transporter 3 (2008)
- Trekkies (1997)
- Trekkies 2 (2004)
- Trucks (1997)
- The Untouchables (1987)
- Vanilla Sky (2001)
- A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
- War Games (1983)
- Wasted, season 1 (BBC)
- What's Cooking? (2000)
- Witness (1985)
January 2
- Beyond, season 1 (Freeform)
- The Mick, series premiere (Fox)
- To Tell the Truth, season 2 premiere (ABC)
January 3
- The Bachelor, season 21 premiere (ABC)
- The Celebrity Apprentice, season 8 premiere (NBC)
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, season 11 (FX)
- Love the Coopers (2015) (*Showtime)
January 4
- Bones, season 12 premiere (Fox)
January 6
- Nashville, season 5 premiere (CMT)
January 7
- Emerald City, series premiere (NBC)
- Grimm, season 6 premiere (NBC)
- Sleepy Hollow, season 4 premiere (Fox)
January 8
- Burnt (2015) (*Showtime)
January 9
- Match Game, season 2 premiere (ABC)
- Secret in their Eyes (2015) (*Showtime)
January 10
- Amazing World of Gumball, season 4 (Cartoon Network)
January 13
- My Kitchen Rules, series premiere (Fox)
- Bird People (2014)
January 15
- Bridge of Spies (2015) (*Showtime)
January 16
January 17
- Real Housewives of Potomac, season 1 (Bravo)
January 19
- What Happened...Ms. Sykes (2016)
January 20
- Scandal, season 6 premiere (ABC)
January 22
- Where to Invade Next (2015)
January 23
- The Choice (2016)
January 25
- The Path, season 2 premiere (Hulu Original)
January 27
- Days and Nights (2014)
- Dirty Grandpa (2016)
- Roseanne for President (2016)
January 28
- Hostel (2006)
- Hostel: Part 2 (2007)
January 30
- The Affair, season 3 finale (*Showtime)
- Regular Show, season 7B (Cartoon Network)
Leaving Hulu in January 2017
January 31
- Apocalypse Now (1979)
- Apocalypse Now Redux (2001)
- Bolero (1984)
- Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle (2003)
- The Cutting Edge (1992)
- Enter the Ninja (1981)
- Good Will Hunting (1997)
- Hammett (1982)
- Hoosiers (1986)
- One from the Heart (1982)
- Punch Drunk Love (2002)
- Quigley Down Under (1990)
- Rounders (1998)
- Sling Blade (1996)
- Top Secret! (1984)
