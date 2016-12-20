Lots of new TV shows and movies hit Hulu in January 2017

Photo by ABC

Plenty of TV shows are coming back in January with new episodes. "Scandal" returns on January 20 with its sixth season premiere. In the what-year-is-it category, "The Match Game" and "To Tell the Truth" both return in the first month of 2017. The fourth season of "Sleepy Hollow" kicks off on January 7.

If that's not enough "Sleepy Hollow," you can also watch the movie "Sleepy Hollow," which streams on January 1. In fact, Hulu has a lot of good movies being added to the service, including "South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut," "Lethal Weapon" and "Leaving Las Vegas."

Check out the full list below:

Available on Hulu, January 2017

January 1

January 2

January 3

January 4

Bones, season 12 premiere (Fox)

January 6

Nashville, season 5 premiere (CMT)

January 7

Emerald City, series premiere (NBC)

Grimm, season 6 premiere (NBC)

Sleepy Hollow, season 4 premiere (Fox)

January 8

January 9

January 10

Amazing World of Gumball, season 4 (Cartoon Network)

January 13

My Kitchen Rules, series premiere (Fox)

Bird People (2014)

January 15

January 16

Clarence, season 2 (Cartoon Network)

Homeland, season 6 premiere (*Showtime)

January 17

Real Housewives of Potomac, season 1 (Bravo)

January 19

January 20

Scandal, season 6 premiere (ABC)

January 22

Where to Invade Next (2015)

January 23

January 25

The Path, season 2 premiere (Hulu Original)

January 27

Days and Nights (2014)

Dirty Grandpa (2016)

Roseanne for President (2016)

January 28

January 30

The Affair, season 3 finale (*Showtime)

Regular Show, season 7B (Cartoon Network)

Leaving Hulu in January 2017

January 31

