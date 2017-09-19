Home Entertainment

Hulu’s huge October sees plenty of TV premieres and lots of movies

“Bob’s Burgers,” “Family Guy” and “The Gifted” are just some of the television shows heading to Hulu before Halloween.

A dozen Godzilla movies are being added to Hulu in October. In that pile, there's the terrible 1998 version, but don't worry. There are a lot of classic Godzilla films being added as well, including "Godzilla Vs. Mothra."

You can also catch several Quentin Tarantino films like "Kill Bill" and "From Dusk till Dawn" on Hulu. Tarantino has said that all his films take place in the same universe. Sure, it seems logical that "Reservoir Dogs" and "Pulp Fiction" fit together. But what about "Kill BIll?" Tarantino says that film along with "From Dusk til Dawn" are films within the world of "Pulp Fiction."

On the television front, a new X-Men-related show is headed to Hulu. "The Gifted" is the second television show that connects to Fox's X-Men movie series. Check out the full list below. TV shows are listed before movies and notable titles are in bold.

Available on Hulu, October 2017

  • Brotherhood of Blades (2014)

  • Chance, season 2 premiere (Hulu Original)
  • Folk Hero & Funny Guy (2016)
  • The Lookalike (2014)

  • Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016)

  • Freakish, complete season 2 (Hulu Original)
  • Arctic Adventure: On Frozen Pond (2017)
  • In the Radiant City (2016)
  • Isolation (2017)
  • No Way to Live (2016)
  • Phoenix Forgotten (2017)
  • Skating to New York (2013)

  • Adventure Time, complete season 9 (Cartoon Network)
  • Too Funny To Fail (Hulu Original Documentary)

  • Neon Joe, complete season 2 (Adult Swim)
  • 2:22 (2017)

  • Catfish, complete season 6 (MTV)
  • Priceless (2016)
  • That Sugar Film (2014)

Leaving Hulu in October, 2017

