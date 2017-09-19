Hulu’s huge October sees plenty of TV premieres and lots of movies

Fox

A dozen Godzilla movies are being added to Hulu in October. In that pile, there's the terrible 1998 version, but don't worry. There are a lot of classic Godzilla films being added as well, including "Godzilla Vs. Mothra."

You can also catch several Quentin Tarantino films like "Kill Bill" and "From Dusk till Dawn" on Hulu. Tarantino has said that all his films take place in the same universe. Sure, it seems logical that "Reservoir Dogs" and "Pulp Fiction" fit together. But what about "Kill BIll?" Tarantino says that film along with "From Dusk til Dawn" are films within the world of "Pulp Fiction."

On the television front, a new X-Men-related show is headed to Hulu. "The Gifted" is the second television show that connects to Fox's X-Men movie series. Check out the full list below. TV shows are listed before movies and notable titles are in bold.

Available on Hulu, October 2017

October 1

October 2

October 3

American Horror Story, complete season 6 (FX)



The Gifted , series premiere (FOX)



, series premiere (FOX) Lucifer, season 3 premiere (FOX)



October 4

October 5

October 6

Scandal, season 7 premiere (ABC)



October 7

Once Upon a Time , season 7 premiere (ABC)



, season 7 premiere (ABC) Blair Witch (2016)



October 9

October 10

Brotherhood of Blades (2014)



October 11

Chance, season 2 premiere (Hulu Original)



Folk Hero & Funny Guy (2016)



The Lookalike (2014)



October 12

I Love You, America, series premiere (Hulu Original)



Blind (2017)



I Love You Both (2016)



October 14

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016)



October 15

October 18

Freakish, complete season 2 (Hulu Original)



Arctic Adventure: On Frozen Pond (2017)



In the Radiant City (2016)



Isolation (2017)



No Way to Live (2016)



Phoenix Forgotten (2017)



Skating to New York (2013)



October 21

Adventure Time , complete season 9 (Cartoon Network)



, complete season 9 (Cartoon Network) Too Funny To Fail (Hulu Original Documentary)



October 26

Neon Joe, complete season 2 (Adult Swim)



2:22 (2017)



October 28

Blindspot, season 3 premiere (NBC)



Arrival (2016)



October 29

Catfish, complete season 6 (MTV)



Priceless (2016)



That Sugar Film (2014)



October 31

Leaving Hulu in October, 2017

September 30

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks and subscribe to the podcast (it's free!).

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD) | YouTube