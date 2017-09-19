Hulu’s huge October sees plenty of TV premieres and lots of movies

A dozen Godzilla movies are being added to Hulu in October. In that pile, there's the terrible 1998 version, but don't worry. There are a lot of classic Godzilla films being added as well, including "Godzilla Vs. Mothra."
You can also catch several Quentin Tarantino films like "Kill Bill" and "From Dusk till Dawn" on Hulu. Tarantino has said that all his films take place in the same universe. Sure, it seems logical that "Reservoir Dogs" and "Pulp Fiction" fit together. But what about "Kill BIll?" Tarantino says that film along with "From Dusk til Dawn" are films within the world of "Pulp Fiction."
On the television front, a new X-Men-related show is headed to Hulu. "The Gifted" is the second television show that connects to Fox's X-Men movie series. Check out the full list below. TV shows are listed before movies and notable titles are in bold.
Available on Hulu, October 2017
October 1
- 60 Days In, complete seasons 1-2 (A&E)
- Alone, complete seasons 1-2 (History)
- American Pickers, complete seasons 1 & 11 (History)
- Ancient Aliens, complete season 11 (History)
- Ax Men, complete seasons 1 & 9 (History)
- Born this Way, complete seasons 1-2 (A&E)
- Bring It!, complete seasons 1-3 (Lifetime)
- Chopped, complete seasons 14-16 (Food Network)
- Counting Cars, complete season 1 (History)
- The Curse of Oak Island, complete season 1 (History)
- Dance Moms, complete seasons 1 & 6 (Lifetime)
- Escaping Polygamy, complete seasons 1-2 (A&E)
- The First 48, complete seasons 6, 16-17 (A&E)
- Forged in Fire, complete seasons 1-3 (History)
- Hoarders, complete season 4 (A&E)
- House Hunters, complete season 7 (HGTV)
- Hunting Hitler, complete seasons 1-2 (History)
- Prison Break, complete seasons 1-5 (FOX)
- Property Brothers, complete season 5 (HGTV)
- The Rap Game, complete seasons 1-2 (Lifetime)
- Saving Hope, complete season 5 (eOne)
- Tiny House Hunters, complete seasons 1-2 (HGTV)
- Worst Cooks in America, complete season 4 (Food Network)
- 1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992)
- 50 First Dates (2004)
- 6 Dead Souls (2010)
- A Long Walk Home (1990)
- Abduction of Jennifer Grayson (2017)
- Across the Great Divide (1976)
- Across the Universe (2007)
- The Adventures of Panda Warrior (2012)
- Alice (1990)
- The Amityville Horror (1979)
- Another 9 ½ Weeks (1997)
- Arlo: The Burping Pig (2016)
- Arthur's Missing Pal (2006)
- Asylum of Darkness (2017)
- Bananas (1971)
- Bethany (2017)
- Blood Ransom (2014)
- Blue Chips (1994)
- The Bounty (1984)
- Broadway Danny Rose (1984)
- Broken Mile (2016)
- Brotherhood of Justice (1986)
- Bubba the Redneck Werewolf (2014)
- Butterfly Girl (2014)
- Cabin Fear (2017)
- Cabin Fever (2002)
- Care Bears: Friends Forever (2004)
- Care Bears: Magical Adventures (1998)
- Carrie (2002)
- Carrie 2: The Rage (1999)
- Clueless (1995)
- The Confession (1999)
- Congo (1995)
- Covenant (2017)
- The Creature Below (2016)
- The Crying Game (1992)
- Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest (2013)
- The Cutting Edge (1992)
- Deliver Us from Evil (2014)
- Deuces Wild (2002)
- The Devil's Advocate (1997)
- The Devil's Double (2011)
- The Disappearance of Alice Creed (2009)
- The Disembodied (2011)
- Election (1999)
- Elephant Kingdom (2016)
- End of a Gun (2016)
- Enemy at the Gate (2001)
- Escape From Alcatraz (1979)
- Escape From L.A. (1996)
- Everything or Nothing: The Untold Story of 007 (2012)
- The Faculty (1998)
- Fall Time (1993)
- Fargo (1996)
- Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)
- Fierce People (2007)
- The Final Cut (2004)
- Fire in the Sky (1993)
- Fly Me to the Moon (2008)
- Frances (1982)
- Frog Kingdom (2013)
- From Dusk till Dawn (1996)
- Gandhi (1982)
- The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)
- Ghost World (2001)
- Ghosts of Darkness (2017)
- Ghoulies (1984)
- Ghoulies II (1987)
- The Glass Coffin (2017)
- Godzilla (1998)
- Godzilla 2000 (2000)
- Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004)
- Godzilla Vs. Destroyah (2000)
- Godzilla Vs. King Ghidorah (2000)
- Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)
- Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy (2003)
- Godzilla Vs. Mothra (1998)
- Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla (2000)
- Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2003)
- Godzilla: Final Wars (2005)
- Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. (2004)
- Grease 2 (1982)
- Guess Who (2005)
- Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)
- Hatchet (2006)
- Heaven Can Wait (1978)
- Hellboy (2004)
- Hemingway's Garden of Eden (2008)
- High Tension (2003)
- The Holiday (2006)
- Hostel (2005)
- Hostel 2 (2007)
- Hot Pursuit (1987)
- The Human Stain (2003)
- The Hunted (2003)
- Hunting Grounds (2017)
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
- Jesus's Son (2000)
- Kalifornia (1993)
- Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)
- Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)
- Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
- Love Finds You in Valentine (2016)
- Love Hurts (1990)
- The Maddening (1995)
- The Madness of King George (1994)
- March of the Penguins (2005)
- Mousehunt (1997)
- New Year's Evil (1980)
- Ninja III: The Domination (1984)
- The One (2001)
- Oogieloves: The Big Balloon Adventure (2012)
- Out of Time (2003)
- Paulie (1998)
- Pet Sematary (1989)
- Philadelphia (1993)
- Pi (1998)
- Pieces of April (2003)
- Postcards from the Edge (1990)
- Pride (2014)
- The Punisher (2004)
- Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman (2017)
- Reds (1981)
- Rent (2005)
- Road House (1989)
- Scream at the Devil (2016)
- Snake Eyes (1998) Nick Cage alert!
- Southwest of Salem (2016)
- Space Guardians (2017)
- Species III (2004)
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002)
- Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003)
- The Station Agent (2003)
- Swingers (1996)
- Teenage Ghost Punk (2017)
- This Binary Universe (2012)
- The Uninvited (2009)
- Under Siege (1992)
- U.S vs. John Lennon (2006)
- The Velveteen Rabbit (2009)
- Volver (2006)
- Warpath (1951)
- Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000)
- What Lies Beneath (2000)
- The Whistleblower (2011)
- Yellowbird (2014)
October 2
- Bob's Burgers, season 8 premiere (FOX)
- Family Guy, season 16 premiere (FOX)
- Ghosted, series premiere (FOX)
- The Last Man on Earth, season 4 premiere (FOX)
- Shark Tank, season 9 premiere (ABC)
- The Simpsons, season 29 premiere (FOX)
- Ten Days in the Valley, series premiere (ABC)
- The Toy Box, season 2 premiere (ABC)
October 3
- American Horror Story, complete season 6 (FX)
- The Gifted, series premiere (FOX)
- Lucifer, season 3 premiere (FOX)
October 4
- Black-ish, season 4 premiere (ABC)
- Fresh off the Boat, season 4 premiere (ABC)
- Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, series premiere (ABC)
- The Mayor, series premiere (ABC)
- The Middle, season 9 premiere (ABC)
- Bad Frank (2017)
- Colossal (2017)
- Frontera (2014)
- Rapture-Palooza (2013)
- The Reagan Show (2017)
October 5
- The Fog (2005)
October 6
- Scandal, season 7 premiere (ABC)
October 7
- Once Upon a Time, season 7 premiere (ABC)
- Blair Witch (2016)
October 9
- America's Funniest Home Videos, season 28 premiere (ABC)
- A Long Way Down (2014)
October 10
- Brotherhood of Blades (2014)
October 11
- Chance, season 2 premiere (Hulu Original)
- Folk Hero & Funny Guy (2016)
- The Lookalike (2014)
October 12
- I Love You, America, series premiere (Hulu Original)
- Blind (2017)
- I Love You Both (2016)
October 14
- Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016)
October 15
- Bounce (2000)
- Cruel and Unusual (2017)
- The Fly Room (2014)
- Get Rich or Die Tryin' (2005)
- Jersey Girl (2004)
- Like Water for Chocolate (1992)
- Mamaboy (2016)
- The Other Dream Team (2012)
- Orthodox (2015)
- This is Meg (2017)
- Undisputed (2002)
- Unzipped (1995)
- The Whole Truth (2016)
October 18
- Freakish, complete season 2 (Hulu Original)
- Arctic Adventure: On Frozen Pond (2017)
- In the Radiant City (2016)
- Isolation (2017)
- No Way to Live (2016)
- Phoenix Forgotten (2017)
- Skating to New York (2013)
October 21
- Adventure Time, complete season 9 (Cartoon Network)
- Too Funny To Fail (Hulu Original Documentary)
October 26
- Neon Joe, complete season 2 (Adult Swim)
- 2:22 (2017)
October 28
October 29
- Catfish, complete season 6 (MTV)
- Priceless (2016)
- That Sugar Film (2014)
October 31
- Midnight Express (1978)
Leaving Hulu in October, 2017
September 30
- Akeelah and the Bee (2006)
- Among Friends (2013)
- Apocalypse Now (1979)
- Apocalypse Now Redux (2001)
- Arthur (1981)
- Bad News Bears (2005)
- Bandits (2001)
- Benny & Joon (1993)
- Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
- Big Fish (2003)
- Bull Durham (1988)
- The Blob (1988)
- Delta Force (1986)
- Dream a Little Dream (1988)
- Eight Men Out (1988)
- Encino Man (1992)
- Fall Time (1993)
- Get Well Soon (2002)
- Guns of the Magnificent Seven (1969)
- Kingpin (1996)
- Hammett (1982)
- Hey Arnold! The Movie (2002)
- Hitch (2005)
- Joe Dirt (2001)
- Killing Zoe (1994)
- Outbreak (1995)
- Poseidon (2006)
- Sacred Ground (1983)
- Sahara (2005)
- Shooter (2007)
- Surf's Up (2007)
- Teen Witch (1989)
