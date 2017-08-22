Hulu brings back TGIF sitcoms in September

Warner Bros.

The fall season sees the return to Hulu of lots of popular shows like "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "The Mindy Project" and "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit." Fox's reality-cooking show "Hell's Kitchen" also returns for its 17th edition. Spoiler: Some chefs will be hopelessly outclassed and Gordon Ramsay will yell at whatever he perceives as incompetence.

Some older shows are coming to the service in late September. The complete runs of "Full House," "Family Matters," "Perfect Strangers," "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper" and "Step by Step" start streaming on Sept. 29. Note: I wrote "older shows" and not "classic shows" because reasons.

Check out the full list below:

Available on Hulu, September 2017

Sept. 1

Sept. 2

Sept. 3

Sept. 5

The Emperor's New Groove (2000)



Insatiable: The Homaro Cantu Story (2017)



Lilo & Stitch (2002)



The Lodge (2008)



Returning Citizens (2017)



Survivor (2015)





Sept. 6

Sept. 7

Burden (2017)



Total Bellas, season 2 premiere (E!)



Sept. 9

The Magnificent Seven (2016)



Sept. 11

Sept. 12

Filth (2013)



The Mindy Project, season 6 premiere (Hulu Original)



Sept. 13

Anomaly (2014)



Once Upon a Time in Shanghai (2015)



Sept. 14

South Park, complete season 21 (Comedy Central)



Robo-Dog: Airborne (2017)



Sept. 15

Sept. 16

Sept. 19

Straight/Curve: Challenging the Beauty (2017)



Sept. 20

Pirates (2014)



Sept. 21

The Commune (2017)



Food Evolution (2016)



Sept. 22

Doc McStuffins, complete season 4 (Disney Jr.)



Interview with a Hitman (2012)



Kiki (2017)



Killers (2010)



McCanick (2013)



Sword of Vengeance (2015)



Vengeance of an Assassin (2014)



Sept. 23

Sept. 25

Sept. 26

The Brave, series premiere (NBC)



The Voice. season 13 Premiere (NBC)



Sept. 27

Sept. 28

Sept. 29

Sept. 30

Hell's Kitchen, season 17 premiere (FOX)



The Evil in Us (2017)



Once Upon a Time in Venice (2017)



Leaving Hulu in September 2017

Sept. 30

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks and subscribe to the podcast (it's free!).

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD) | YouTube