Hulu brings back TGIF sitcoms in September

The fall season sees the return to Hulu of lots of popular shows like "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "The Mindy Project" and "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit." Fox's reality-cooking show "Hell's Kitchen" also returns for its 17th edition. Spoiler: Some chefs will be hopelessly outclassed and Gordon Ramsay will yell at whatever he perceives as incompetence.
Some older shows are coming to the service in late September. The complete runs of "Full House," "Family Matters," "Perfect Strangers," "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper" and "Step by Step" start streaming on Sept. 29. Note: I wrote "older shows" and not "classic shows" because reasons.
Check out the full list below:
Available on Hulu, September 2017
Sept. 1
- A River Runs Through It (1992)
- Addams Family Values (1993)
- The Addams Family (1991)
- Akeelah and the Bee (2006)
- American Loser (2007)
- An Inconvenient Truth (2006)
- And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird (1991)
- Autopsy (2008)
- Barnyard (2006)
- Batman (1989)
- Batman Returns (1992)
- Best Seller (1987)
- Bio-Dome (1996)
- The Black Stallion (1979)
- The Blue Lagoon (1980)
- Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations (2009)
- Carrie (1976)
- Contact (1997)
- The Cove (2009)
- The Cup (2012)
- Dances with Wolves (1990)
- Dare Not Walk Alone (2006)
- The Dark Half (1993)
- Disturbing Behavior (1998)
- Dead Hands Dig Deep (2016)
- Defiance (2008)
- Down to Earth (2001)
- Dr. Strange (2006)
- Dying Breed (2009)
- Eternity: The Movie (2014)
- Fools Rush In (1997)
- Fright Night (2011)
- The Golden Child (1986)
- Gridiron Heroes (2015)
- Harriet the Spy (1996)
- History of Jazz: Oxygen for the Ears (2012)
- Hitch (2005)
- Home Sweet Hell (2015)
- Indecent Proposal (1993)
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
- The Invincible Iron Man (2007)
- Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love (1997)
- Keeping Up With the Kardashians: Complete Season 13 (E!)
- Kill Me, Deadly (2015)
- L.A. Twister (2004)
- Lars and the Real Girl (2007)
- Last Chance Harvey (2008)
- The Last Godfather (2011)
- The Levenger Tapes (2011)
- The Loved Ones (2012)
- Mad Hot Ballroom (2005)
- Man About Town (2007)
- The Men Who Stare at Goats (2009)
- Mistress (1992)
- The Monster Squad (1987)
- My Girl (1991)
- My Girl 2 (1994)
- Nacho Libre (2006)
- The Neverending Story (1984)
- The Object of Beauty (1991)
- Offspring (2009)
- Ordinary People (1980)
- Outbreak (1995)
- The Pelican Brief (1993)
- Planet Hulk (2010)
- Poseidon (2006)
- Princess Kaiulani (2009)
- Pumpkinhead (2009)
- The Rage – Carrie 2 (1999)
- Red Garters (1954)
- Remember the Goal (2016)
- Return to the Blue Lagoon (1991)
- River's Edge (1987)
- Robocop (1987)
- Robocop 2 (1990)
- Sanctuary (2016)
- Secretary (2002)
- Shooter (2007)
- The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
- Silent Hill (2006)
- Sinbad: Beyond the Veil of Mists (2000)
- Sleepover (2004)
- Spring Broke (2011)
- Something to Talk About (1995)
- Stomp the Yard (2007)
- Surfer, Dude (2008)
- Switchback (1997)
- Tiger Raid (2016)
- Thor: Tales of Asgard (2011)
- Ultimate Avengers: The Movie (2006)
- Ultimate Avengers 2 (2006)
- Ultraviolet (2006)
- Walking Tall (2004)
- You Got Served (2004)
- You Got Served: Beat the World (2011)
Sept. 2
- Adventure Time, complete season 8 (Cartoon Network)
- Ben-Hur (2016)
- Freaky Friday (1977)
- Freaky Friday (2003)
Sept. 3
- The Eye (2008)
Sept. 5
- The Emperor's New Groove (2000)
- Insatiable: The Homaro Cantu Story (2017)
- Lilo & Stitch (2002)
- The Lodge (2008)
- Returning Citizens (2017)
- Survivor (2015)
Sept. 6
- Crash (2005)
Sept. 7
- Burden (2017)
- Total Bellas, season 2 premiere (E!)
Sept. 9
- The Magnificent Seven (2016)
Sept. 11
- The Orville: series premiere (FOX)
- Top of the Lake: China Girl: 3-day premiere event (Sundance TV)
Sept. 12
- Filth (2013)
- The Mindy Project, season 6 premiere (Hulu Original)
Sept. 13
- Anomaly (2014)
- Once Upon a Time in Shanghai (2015)
Sept. 14
- South Park, complete season 21 (Comedy Central)
- Robo-Dog: Airborne (2017)
Sept. 15
- An American Werewolf in London (1981)
- Child of God (2013)
- Endless Love (1981)
- Good Behavior: Complete Season 1 (TNT)
- The Lookalike (2014)
- The Road Within (2014)
- Skating to New York (2013)
- The Thaw (2009)
- These Final Hours (2013)
- The Women of Brewster Place (1989)
Sept. 16
Sept. 19
- Straight/Curve: Challenging the Beauty (2017)
Sept. 20
- Pirates (2014)
Sept. 21
- The Commune (2017)
- Food Evolution (2016)
Sept. 22
- Doc McStuffins, complete season 4 (Disney Jr.)
- Interview with a Hitman (2012)
- Kiki (2017)
- Killers (2010)
- McCanick (2013)
- Sword of Vengeance (2015)
- Vengeance of an Assassin (2014)
Sept. 23
- Grey's Anatomy, season 13 premiere (ABC)
- Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell, complete season 3 (Adult Swim)
Sept. 25
- The Double (2013)
- Miles From Tomorrowland, complete season 2 (Disney Jr.)
- Power, complete season 3 (Starz)
Sept. 26
Sept. 27
- The ABC's of Death (2012)
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine, season 5 premiere (FOX)
- Frankie & Alice (2010)
- Hammer of the Gods (2013)
- I Saw the Devil (2010)
- Kiss of the Damned (2012)
- Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, series premiere (NBC)
- Let the Right One In (2008)
- Lethal Weapon, season 2 premiere (FOX)
- The Mick, season 2 premiere (FOX)
- Splinter (2008)
- Survival of the Dead (2009)
- This Is Us, season 2 premiere (NBC)
- V/H/S (2012)
- V/H/S 2 (2013)
Sept. 28
- Chicago P.D., season 5 premiere (NBC)
- Dance Flick (2009)
- Empire, season 4 premiere (FOX)
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, season 19 premiere (NBC)
- Star, season 2 premiere (FOX)
Sept. 29
- Chicago Fire, season 6 premiere (NBC)
- Family Matters, complete series (Warner Bros. Television)
- Full House, complete series (Warner Bros. Television)
- Ghosted, series premiere (FOX)
- The Good Place, season 2 premiere (NBC)
- Gotham, season 4 premiere (FOX)
- Great News, season 2 premiere (NBC)
- Hangin' With Mr. Cooper, complete series (Warner Bros. Television)
- Perfect Strangers, complete series (Warner Bros. Television)
- Step By Step, complete series (Warner Bros. Television)
- Superstore, season 3 premiere (NBC)
- Will & Grace, season 9 premiere (NBC)
Sept. 30
- Hell's Kitchen, season 17 premiere (FOX)
- The Evil in Us (2017)
- Once Upon a Time in Venice (2017)
Leaving Hulu in September 2017
Sept. 30
- Almost Famous (2000)
- Bolero (1984)
- Boomerang (1992)
- Click (2006)
- Dragon Eyes (2012)
- El Gringo (2012)
- Fly Me to the Moon (2008)
- Free Money (1998)
- Godsend (2004)
- House of the Dead (2003)
- House of Dead 2 (2006)
- Ingenious (2009)
- Kingpin (1996)
- The Lucky Ones (2008)
- Manhattan (1979)
- Payback (1999)
- The Peacemaker (1997)
- The Philly Kid (2012)
- Pootie Tang (2001)
- Reasonable Doubt (2014)
- Regarding Henry (1991)
- Rescue Dawn (2007)
- Riding in Cars with Boys (2001)
- Road House (1989)
- Santee (1975)
- School Daze (1988)
- Silent Hill (2006)
- Stash House (2012)
- Strategic Air Command (1955)
- Suicide Kings (1997)
- Top Dog (1995)
- Transit (2012)
- The Water Horse (2007)
