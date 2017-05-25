Netpicks: Everything coming and going on Netflix for June 2017

The fourth season of "Orange is the New Black" ended with a cliffhanger, and the fifth season is expected to pick right up from there. Season 5 arrives on Netflix on the second Friday of June, so you can binge away.
Jenji Kohan, the creator of "Orange is the New Black," is also serving as executive producer on another Netflix original coming in June. "GLOW" stars Alison Brie as a wrestler in the professional wrestling organization Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.
Check out the full list below. Titles marked with an asterisk are not downloadable for offline play.
Arriving on Netflix, June 2017
June 1
- 1 Night (2016)
- 13 Going on 30 (2004)
- The 100, season 4 (2016)
- Amor.com (Love.com)
- The Ant Bully (2006)*
- Arrow, season 5 (2016)
- The Bucket List (2007)*
- Burlesque (2017)*
- Catfight (2016)
- Catwoman (2004)*
- Chingo Bling: They Can't Deport Us All
- Days of Grace (2011)
- Devil's Bride (2016)
- Full Metal Jacket (1987)
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- Intersection, season 2 (2016)
- Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson (2016)
- Little Boxes (2016)
- Mutant Busters, season 2 (2016)
- My Left Foot (1989)
- Off Camera with Sam Jones, series 3 (2015)
- Playing It Cool (2014)
- The Queen (2006)
- Rounders (1998)
- The Sixth Sense (1999)
- Spring (Primavera) (2016)
- Vice (2015)
- West Coast Customs, season 3 (2013)
- Yarn (2016)
- Young Frankenstein (1974)*
- Zodiac (2007)*
June 2
- Comedy Bang! Bang!, season 5, Part 2 (2016)*
- Flaked, season 2 (Netflix original)
- The Homecoming: Collection (2015)
- Inspector Gadget, season 3 (Netflix original)
- Los Últimos de Filipinas (2016)
- Lucid Dream (Netflix original film)
- Saving Banksy (2014)
June 3
- Acapulco La vida va (2017)
- Blue Gold: American Jeans (2017)
- Headshot (2016)
- Three (2016)
- Tunnel (2016)
- War on Everyone (2016)
June 4
- Turn: Washington's Spies, season 3 (2016)*
June 5
- Suite Française (2014)
June 7
- Disturbing the Peace (2016)
- Dreamworks' Trolls (2016)
June 9
- My Only Love Song, season 1 (Netflix original)
- Orange Is the New Black, season 5 (Netflix original)
- Shimmer Lake (Netflix original film)
June 10
- Black Snow (Nieve Negra) (2017)
- Daughters of the Dust (1991)*
- Havenhurst (2017)
- Sword Master (2016)
June 13
- Oh, Hello On Broadway (Netflix original)
June 14
- Quantico, season 2 (2016)*
June 15
- Marco Luque: Tamo Junto (Netflix original)
- Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., season 4 (2016)*
- Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance (2015)
June 16
- Aquarius, season 2 (2016)
- Counterpunch (Netflix original)
- El Chapo, season 1 (2017)
- The Ranch: Part 3 (Netflix original)
- World of Winx, season 2 (Netflix original)
June 17
- Grey's Anatomy, season 13 (2016)*
- Scandal, season 6 (2016)*
- The Stanford Prison Experiment (2015)
June 18
- Shooter, season 1 (2016)
June 20
- Amar Akbar & Tony (2015)
- Disney's Moana (2016)*
- Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time (Netflix original)
June 21
- Baby Daddy, season 6 (2017)*
- Young & Hungry, season 5 (2017)*
June 23
- American Anarchist (2016)
- Free Rein, season 1 (Netflix original)
- GLOW, season 1 (Netflix original)
- Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press (Netflix original)
- You Get Me (Netflix original film)
June 26
- No Escape (2015)
June 27
- Chris D'Elia: Man on Fire (Netflix original)
June 28
- Okja (Netflix original film)
June 30
- Chef & My Fridge: Collection (2014)
- Gypsy, season 1 (Netflix original)
- It's Only the End of the World (2016)
- Little Witch Academia, season 1 (Netflix original)
- The Weekend (2016)
Leaving Netflix, June 2017
June 1
- The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975
- The Blair Witch Project
- D2: The Mighty Ducks
- The Good Guys, season 1
- Heterosexual Jill
- Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
- House of Wax
- The Hustler
- Kidnapped
- Knuckleball!
- Las mágicas historias de Plim Plim, season 1
- L'Auberge Espagnole
- The Little Rascals
- The Prince & Me
- Serendipity
- The Teacher Who Defied Hitler
- The Three Musketeers
- This Is Spinal Tap
- Two Step
- The Way of the Dragon
- We Are the Giant
June 6
- Private Practice, seasons 1 - 6
June 8
- Xenia
June 9
- 4:44: Last Day on Earth
- Farewell Herr Schwarz
- Free the Nipple
- Remote Area Medical
- Secrets: The Sphinx
- Tough Being Loved by Jerks
June 14
- Bob the Builder, season 1
- Boys Of Abu Ghraib
June 15
- The Lazarus Project
June 16
June 19
- Daddy's Home
- Grand Piano
- The Right Kind of Wrong
June 23
- Jimmy Goes to Nollywood
June 24
- Agent F.O.X.
- Breath of the Gods
- Dragon Guardians
June 29
- CSI: NY, seasons 1 - 8
June 30
- Killer Couples, season 1
- Killer in the Family, season 1
- Murder Files, season 1
- Murder on the Social Network
- My Online Bride
