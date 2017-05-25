Netpicks: Everything coming and going on Netflix for June 2017

"Orange is the New Black" returns for its fifth season at the beginning of the month.

It's going to be a tense season premiere on "Orange is the New Black."

The fourth season of "Orange is the New Black" ended with a cliffhanger, and the fifth season is expected to pick right up from there. Season 5 arrives on Netflix on the second Friday of June, so you can binge away.

Jenji Kohan, the creator of "Orange is the New Black," is also serving as executive producer on another Netflix original coming in June. "GLOW" stars Alison Brie as a wrestler in the professional wrestling organization Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.

Check out the full list below. Titles marked with an asterisk are not downloadable for offline play.

Arriving on Netflix, June 2017

June 1

June 2

  • Comedy Bang! Bang!, season 5, Part 2 (2016)*
  • Flaked, season 2 (Netflix original)
  • The Homecoming: Collection (2015)
  • Inspector Gadget, season 3 (Netflix original)
  • Los Últimos de Filipinas (2016)
  • Lucid Dream (Netflix original film)
  • Saving Banksy (2014)

June 3

  • Acapulco La vida va (2017)
  • Blue Gold: American Jeans (2017)
  • Headshot (2016)
  • Three (2016)
  • Tunnel (2016)
  • War on Everyone (2016)

June 4

June 5

  • Suite Française (2014)

June 7

June 9

  • My Only Love Song, season 1 (Netflix original)
  • Orange Is the New Black, season 5 (Netflix original)
  • Shimmer Lake (Netflix original film)

June 10

June 13

  • Oh, Hello On Broadway (Netflix original)

June 14

June 15

June 16

  • Aquarius, season 2 (2016)
  • Counterpunch (Netflix original)
  • El Chapo, season 1 (2017)
  • The Ranch: Part 3 (Netflix original)
  • World of Winx, season 2 (Netflix original)

June 17

June 18

June 20

  • Amar Akbar & Tony (2015)
  • Disney's Moana (2016)*
  • Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time (Netflix original)

June 21

June 23

  • American Anarchist (2016)
  • Free Rein, season 1 (Netflix original)
  • GLOW, season 1 (Netflix original)
  • Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press (Netflix original)
  • You Get Me (Netflix original film)

June 26

  • No Escape (2015)

June 27

  • Chris D'Elia: Man on Fire (Netflix original)

June 28

  • Okja (Netflix original film)

June 30

  • Chef & My Fridge: Collection (2014)
  • Gypsy, season 1 (Netflix original)
  • It's Only the End of the World (2016)
  • Little Witch Academia, season 1 (Netflix original)
  • The Weekend (2016)

Leaving Netflix, June 2017

June 1

June 6

June 8

  • Xenia

June 9

  • 4:44: Last Day on Earth
  • Farewell Herr Schwarz
  • Free the Nipple
  • Remote Area Medical
  • Secrets: The Sphinx
  • Tough Being Loved by Jerks

June 14

June 15

  • The Lazarus Project

June 16

June 19

June 23

  • Jimmy Goes to Nollywood

June 24

  • Agent F.O.X.
  • Breath of the Gods
  • Dragon Guardians

June 29

June 30

