Netpicks: Everything coming and going on Netflix for June 2017

Cara Howe

The fourth season of "Orange is the New Black" ended with a cliffhanger, and the fifth season is expected to pick right up from there. Season 5 arrives on Netflix on the second Friday of June, so you can binge away.

Jenji Kohan, the creator of "Orange is the New Black," is also serving as executive producer on another Netflix original coming in June. "GLOW" stars Alison Brie as a wrestler in the professional wrestling organization Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.

Check out the full list below. Titles marked with an asterisk are not downloadable for offline play.

Arriving on Netflix, June 2017

June 1

June 2

Comedy Bang! Bang!, season 5, Part 2 (2016)*

Flaked, season 2 (Netflix original)

The Homecoming: Collection (2015)

Inspector Gadget, season 3 (Netflix original)

Los Últimos de Filipinas (2016)

Lucid Dream (Netflix original film)

Saving Banksy (2014)

June 3

Acapulco La vida va (2017)

Blue Gold: American Jeans (2017)

Headshot (2016)

Three (2016)

Tunnel (2016)

War on Everyone (2016)

June 4

June 5

Suite Française (2014)

June 7

Disturbing the Peace (2016)

Dreamworks' Trolls (2016)

June 9

My Only Love Song, season 1 (Netflix original)

Orange Is the New Black, season 5 (Netflix original)

Shimmer Lake (Netflix original film)

June 10

Black Snow (Nieve Negra) (2017)

Daughters of the Dust (1991)*

Havenhurst (2017)

Sword Master (2016)

June 13

Oh, Hello On Broadway (Netflix original)

June 14

Quantico, season 2 (2016)*

June 15

Marco Luque: Tamo Junto (Netflix original)

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., season 4 (2016)*

Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance (2015)

June 16

Aquarius, season 2 (2016)

Counterpunch (Netflix original)

El Chapo, season 1 (2017)

The Ranch: Part 3 (Netflix original)

World of Winx, season 2 (Netflix original)

June 17

June 18

Shooter, season 1 (2016)

June 20

Amar Akbar & Tony (2015)

Disney's Moana (2016)*

Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time (Netflix original)

June 21

June 23

American Anarchist (2016)

Free Rein, season 1 (Netflix original)

GLOW, season 1 (Netflix original)

Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press (Netflix original)

You Get Me (Netflix original film)

June 26

No Escape (2015)

June 27

Chris D'Elia: Man on Fire (Netflix original)

June 28

Okja (Netflix original film)

June 30

Chef & My Fridge: Collection (2014)

Gypsy, season 1 (Netflix original)

It's Only the End of the World (2016)

Little Witch Academia, season 1 (Netflix original)

The Weekend (2016)

Leaving Netflix, June 2017

June 1

June 6

Private Practice, seasons 1 - 6

June 8

Xenia

June 9

4:44: Last Day on Earth

Farewell Herr Schwarz

Free the Nipple

Remote Area Medical

Secrets: The Sphinx

Tough Being Loved by Jerks

June 14

Bob the Builder, season 1

Boys Of Abu Ghraib

June 15

The Lazarus Project

June 16

June 19

Daddy's Home

Grand Piano

The Right Kind of Wrong

June 23

Jimmy Goes to Nollywood

June 24

Agent F.O.X.

Breath of the Gods

Dragon Guardians

June 29

CSI: NY, seasons 1 - 8

June 30

Killer Couples, season 1

Killer in the Family, season 1

Murder Files, season 1

Murder on the Social Network

My Online Bride

