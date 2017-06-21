Netpicks: Everything coming and going on Netflix for July 2017

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and "Castlevania" land on Netflix. Are you ready?

And somehow, we're at the seventh month of the year. You could consider how quickly time passes OR you could just find new stuff to watch. Netflix is bringing a little-known movie online. It's called "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." You might have missed it when it arrived in theaters because it was a tiny movie. However, you can catch it on Netflix starting on July 18.

Speaking of little art-house movies, there's also "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" arriving on Netflix at the beginning of July. It's really nice how these streaming services give a new life to movies that people may never have watched otherwise.

Check out the full list below:

Arriving on Netflix, July 2017

July 1

July 2

  • El Chema, season 1

July 3

  • Diamond Cartel
  • Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story

July 4

  • The Standups, season 1 (Netflix original)

July 5

July 6

July 7

July 8

  • Bad Santa 2
  • Horse Dancer

July 9

July 11

  • Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha

July 14

  • Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile (Netflix original)
  • Chasing Coral (Netflix original)
  • Friends From College, season 1 (Netflix original) 
  • To the Bone (Netflix original)

July 15

July 17

July 18


July 20

July 21

  • Last Chance U, season 2 (Netflix original) netflix.com/lastchanceu
  • Ozark, season 1 (Netflix original) netflix.com/ozark
  • The Worst Witch, season 1 (Netflix original)

July 22

  • Railroad Tigers

July 24

  • Victor

July 25

  • Joe Mande's Award-Winning Comedy Special (Netflix original)
  • Munroe Island

July 28

  • The Adventures of Puss in Boots, season 5 (Netflix original)
  • Daughters of Destiny, season 1 (Netflix original)
  • The Incredible Jessica James (Netflix original) 

July 31

Leaving Netflix, July 2017

July 1

July 3

July 6

  • Los Heroes del Norte, seasons 1 - 2

July 11

  • Opposite Field

July 12

  • Adventures of Pepper and Paula
  • In the Basement
  • Sleeping Beauty

July 13

July 15

