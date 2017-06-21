Netpicks: Everything coming and going on Netflix for July 2017

And somehow, we're at the seventh month of the year. You could consider how quickly time passes OR you could just find new stuff to watch. Netflix is bringing a little-known movie online. It's called "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." You might have missed it when it arrived in theaters because it was a tiny movie. However, you can catch it on Netflix starting on July 18.
Speaking of little art-house movies, there's also "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" arriving on Netflix at the beginning of July. It's really nice how these streaming services give a new life to movies that people may never have watched otherwise.
Check out the full list below:
Arriving on Netflix, July 2017
July 1
- Albion: The Enchanted Stallion
- Are We Done Yet?
- Are We There Yet?
- The Astronaut Farmer
- Best in Show
- Boat Trip
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- Capo "El amo del tunel," season 1
- Caramel
- Code Name: The Cleaner
- Dad
- Deep Water, season 1
- Delicatessen
- Disney's The Mighty Ducks
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- El Barco, season 1
- Emma
- Free Willy
- Here Alone
- Hostages (Israel), season 2
- The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)
- Jackass: Number Two
- The Land Before Time
- The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
- The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
- Last Night
- Liar's Dice
- The Longest Yard
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Matchstick Men
- Mixed Signals
- Offspring, season 6
- The Originals, season 4
- Out of Thin Air
- Police Academy
- Proof of Life
- Punch-Drunk Love
- Spawn: The Movie
- Spice Up, season 1
- Taking Lives
- Titanic
- The Truth Is in the Stars
- The Ultimatum, season 1
- Unriddle
- Unriddle II
- Witnesses, season 2
- World at Your Feet, season 1
- Yes We Can!, season 1
- Yours Fatefully, season 1
- Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang
July 2
- El Chema, season 1
July 3
- Diamond Cartel
- Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story
July 4
- The Standups, season 1 (Netflix original)
July 5
- iZombie, season 3
July 6
- Butter
- Speech & Debate
- The Void
July 7
- 1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)
- Castlevania, season 1 (Netflix original)
- Dawn of the Croods, season 4 (Netflix original)
- Degrassi: Next Class, season 4 (Netflix original)
- Happy Birthday, Sweetie
- Luna Petunia, season 2 (Netflix original)
July 8
- Bad Santa 2
- Horse Dancer
July 9
July 11
- Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha
July 14
- Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile (Netflix original)
- Chasing Coral (Netflix original)
- Friends From College, season 1 (Netflix original)
- To the Bone (Netflix original)
July 15
- Rake, season 4
- West Coast Customs, season 4
July 17
- A Cowgirl's Story
- Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness
- Uncertain Glory
July 18
- Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn't Let Me Say (Netflix original)
- Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection (Netflix original)
- Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, season 3
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
July 20
- Pretty Little Liars, season 7B
July 21
- Last Chance U, season 2 (Netflix original) netflix.com/lastchanceu
- Ozark, season 1 (Netflix original) netflix.com/ozark
- The Worst Witch, season 1 (Netflix original)
July 22
- Railroad Tigers
July 24
- Victor
July 25
- Joe Mande's Award-Winning Comedy Special (Netflix original)
- Munroe Island
July 28
- The Adventures of Puss in Boots, season 5 (Netflix original)
- Daughters of Destiny, season 1 (Netflix original)
- The Incredible Jessica James (Netflix original)
July 31
- After The Reality
- Being Mary Jane: The Series, season 4
- Checkpoint
- Dark Night
- Taking Earth
Leaving Netflix, July 2017
July 1
- 9/11: Stories in Fragments
- America's Secret D-Day Disaster
- American Pie Presents: Band Camp
- American Pie Presents: Beta House
- American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
- An Unmarried Woman
- Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging
- Batman
- Black Wings
- Blazing Saddles
- Blondie's New York
- Bombs, Bullets and Fraud
- Day of the Kamikaze
- Death Beach
- El Dorado
- Flicka 2
- Futurama, season 6
- Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
- Ghost Whisperer, seasons 1 - 5
- Hello, Dolly!
- Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes
- History in HD: The Last Bomb
- Hugo
- The Hunt for Bin Laden
- The Incredible Bionic Man
- Kate & Leopold
- MacGyver, seasons 1 - 7
- Mystery Files: Hitler
- Mystery Files: Leonardo da Vinci
- Nazi Temple of Doom
- Samurai Headhunters
- Secrets: A Viking Map?
- Secrets: Richard III Revealed
- Secrets: The Sphinx
- Shuttle Discovery's Last Mission
- Titanic's Final Mystery
- While You Were Sleeping
- Working Girl
July 3
July 6
- Los Heroes del Norte, seasons 1 - 2
July 11
- Opposite Field
July 12
- Adventures of Pepper and Paula
- In the Basement
- Sleeping Beauty
July 13
July 15
- All That Glitters
- Lessons for a Kiss
