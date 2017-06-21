Netpicks: Everything coming and going on Netflix for July 2017

Jonathan Olley

And somehow, we're at the seventh month of the year. You could consider how quickly time passes OR you could just find new stuff to watch. Netflix is bringing a little-known movie online. It's called "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." You might have missed it when it arrived in theaters because it was a tiny movie. However, you can catch it on Netflix starting on July 18.

Speaking of little art-house movies, there's also "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" arriving on Netflix at the beginning of July. It's really nice how these streaming services give a new life to movies that people may never have watched otherwise.

Check out the full list below:

Arriving on Netflix, July 2017

July 1

July 2

El Chema, season 1



July 3

Diamond Cartel



Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story



July 4

The Standups, season 1 (Netflix original)



July 5

iZombie, season 3



July 6

Butter



Speech & Debate



The Void



July 7

July 8

Bad Santa 2



Horse Dancer



July 9

July 11

Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha



July 14

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile (Netflix original)



Chasing Coral (Netflix original)



Friends From College, season 1 (Netflix original)



To the Bone (Netflix original)



July 15

Rake, season 4



West Coast Customs, season 4



July 17

A Cowgirl's Story



Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness



Uncertain Glory



July 18

Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn't Let Me Say (Netflix original)



Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection (Netflix original)



Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, season 3



Rogue One: A Star Wars Story





July 20

Pretty Little Liars, season 7B



July 21

Last Chance U, season 2 (Netflix original) netflix.com/lastchanceu



Ozark, season 1 (Netflix original) netflix.com/ozark



The Worst Witch, season 1 (Netflix original)



July 22

Railroad Tigers



July 24

Victor



July 25

Joe Mande's Award-Winning Comedy Special (Netflix original)



Munroe Island



July 28

The Adventures of Puss in Boots, season 5 (Netflix original)



Daughters of Destiny, season 1 (Netflix original)



The Incredible Jessica James (Netflix original)



July 31

After The Reality



Being Mary Jane: The Series, season 4



Checkpoint



Dark Night



Taking Earth



Leaving Netflix, July 2017

July 1

July 3

July 6

Los Heroes del Norte, seasons 1 - 2



July 11

Opposite Field



July 12

Adventures of Pepper and Paula



In the Basement



Sleeping Beauty



July 13

July 15

All That Glitters



Lessons for a Kiss



