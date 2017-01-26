Netpicks: Everything coming and going on Netflix for February 2017

Where do we start with Netflix's February 2017? It's packed! Last year, Disney and Netflix worked out a deal where Netflix would be the exclusive place to stream Disney's latest. In February, Disney's "Finding Dory" hits the streaming service.
Speaking of Disney, there's also Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" going online at Netflix at the start of February. And speaking of Tim Burton, "Corpse Bride" joins the catalog as well.
Netflix also has a couple of interesting originals including an obstacle course competition show called "Ultimate Beastmaster." Sylvester Stallone serves as executive producer. On the opposite side of the spectrum is a scripted dark comedy called "Santa Clarita Diet" starring Timothy Olyphant and Drew Barrymore. Both of these new shows debut on Netflix in February.
Check out the full list below. Titles with an asterisk are not downloadable for offline viewing.
Arriving on Netflix, February 2017
February 1
- Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks (2016)
- Babe (1995)
- Babe: Pig in the City (1998)
- Balto (1995)
- Balto 2: Wolf Quest (2001)
- Balto 3: Wings of Change (2004)
- The Blair Witch Project (1999)
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe (2005)*
- Contact (1997)*
- Corpse Bride (2005)*
- Disney's Finding Dory (2016)*
- Eleven P.M. (1928)*
- The Five Heartbeats (1995)*
- From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story (2016)
- The Furchester Hotel, season 1-2 (2014)
- The Girl from Chicago (1932)*
- Gun Runners (2015)*
- Hell-Bound Train (1930)*
- Highly Strung (2015)*
- Hot Biskits (1931)*
- I Am Sun Mu (2016)
- Invincible (2006)*
- Les beaux malaises, season 1-4 (2014)
- The Longest Day (1962)*
- Magic Mike (2012)*
- Masha's Spooky Stories, season 1 (2012)
- Mother with a Gun (2016)*
- The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)*
- Paris Is Burning (1990)
- Project X (1987)*
- Silver Streak (1976)*
- Twilight (2008)
- Women in Gold
February 2
- American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016)*
- Frequency, season 1
February 3
- Daniel Sosa: Sosafado (Netflix original)
- Imperial Dreams (Netflix original)
- Santa Clarita Diet, season 1 (Netflix original)
February 4
- Superbad (2007)
February 5
- Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I'm Using It (2014)*
- Los Herederos (2015)*
February 6
- Girls Lost (2015)
- Me, Myself and Her (2015)
February 7
- Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special (Netflix original)
February 8
- Girl Asleep (2015)*
- Tiempos Felices (2014)
February 10
- Abstract: The Art of Design
- David Brent: Life on the Road (Netflix original)
February 11
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, season 2 (2016)
- Stronger Than The World (Netflix original)*
February 12
- Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)
February 13
- Code: Debugging the Gender Gap (2016)
- Magicians: Life in the Impossible (2016)
February 14
- Girlfriend's Day (Netflix original)*
- Katherine Ryan: In Trouble (Netflix original)
- King Cobra (2016)
- Project Mc 2: Part 4 (Netflix original)
- White Nights (Netflix original)*
February 15
- Aram, Aram (2015)
- Before I Go to Sleep (2014)*
- Fire Song (2015)
February 16
- Milk (2008)
- Sundown (2016)
February 17
- Chef's Table, season 3 (Netflix original)
- DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge, season 4 (Netflix original)
- Kill Ratio (2016)*
- The Seven Deadly Sins, season 2 (Netflix original)
February 19
- Girl Meets World, season 3 (2016)*
- Growing Up Wild (2016)*
- Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta (2016)*
- When Calls the Heart, season 3 (2016)
February 21
- Trever Noah: Afraid of the Dark
February 23
- Sausage Party (2016)
February 24
- I Don't Feel At Home In This World Anymore (Netflix original)
- Legend Quest, season 1 (Netflix original)
- Ultimate Beastmaster (Netflix original)
- Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico (Netflix original)
- VeggieTales in the City, season 1 (Netflix original)
February 26
- Night Will Fall (2016)*
February 27
- Brazilian Western (2013)
February 28
- Be Here Now (2015)
- Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes (Netflix original)
Leaving Netflix in February 2017
February 1
- A.C.O.D.
- An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky
- An Inconvenient Truth
- Ashby
- Black Hawk Down
- Bratz: Babyz: The Movie
- Bratz: Super Babyz
- Charlotte's Web 2: Wilbur's Great Adventure
- Clerks
- Elizabeth
- Extract
- Failure to Launch
- Frida
- Girls Just Want to Have Fun
- Jackass 2.5
- The Kite Runner
- Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School
- Last Holiday
- The Machinist
- Mission: Impossible III
- The Original Latin Kings of Comedy
- Sahara
- Save the Last Dance
- Serving Sara
- Star Trek: Nemesis
- There Will be Blood
- Trainspotting
- What's Eating Gilbert Grape
February 7
February 12
- Grounded for Life, seasons 1-5
February 13
February 15
- Brothers in War
- Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry
- Closure
- Exile Nation: The Plastic People
- Jack Frost
- I Am Not a Hipster
- The Man on Her Mind
- Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch
- Prince of Broadway
- Stephanie in the Water
- Unlikely Animal Friends, season 2
February 16
February 17
February 19
- Problem Child: Leslie Jones
February 28
