Netpicks: Everything coming and going on Netflix for February 2017

It's a short month, but the streaming service has a big selection of quality titles coming to the US.

Where do we start with Netflix's February 2017? It's packed! Last year, Disney and Netflix worked out a deal where Netflix would be the exclusive place to stream Disney's latest. In February, Disney's "Finding Dory" hits the streaming service.

Speaking of Disney, there's also Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" going online at Netflix at the start of February. And speaking of Tim Burton, "Corpse Bride" joins the catalog as well.

Netflix also has a couple of interesting originals including an obstacle course competition show called "Ultimate Beastmaster." Sylvester Stallone serves as executive producer. On the opposite side of the spectrum is a scripted dark comedy called "Santa Clarita Diet" starring Timothy Olyphant and Drew Barrymore. Both of these new shows debut on Netflix in February.

Check out the full list below. Titles with an asterisk are not downloadable for offline viewing.

Arriving on Netflix, February 2017

February 1

February 2

February 3

  • Daniel Sosa: Sosafado (Netflix original)
  • Imperial Dreams (Netflix original)
  • Santa Clarita Diet, season 1 (Netflix original)

February 4

February 5

  • Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I'm Using It (2014)*
  • Los Herederos (2015)*

February 6

  • Girls Lost (2015)
  • Me, Myself and Her (2015)

February 7

  • Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special (Netflix original)

February 8

  • Girl Asleep (2015)*
  • Tiempos Felices (2014)

February 10

February 11

February 12

  • Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)

February 13

  • Code: Debugging the Gender Gap (2016)
  • Magicians: Life in the Impossible (2016)

February 14

  • Girlfriend's Day (Netflix original)*
  • Katherine Ryan: In Trouble (Netflix original)
  • King Cobra (2016)
  • Project Mc 2: Part 4 (Netflix original)
  • White Nights (Netflix original)*

February 15

February 16

  • Milk (2008)
  • Sundown (2016)

February 17

February 19

February 21

  • Trever Noah: Afraid of the Dark

February 23

February 24

  • I Don't Feel At Home In This World Anymore (Netflix original)
  • Legend Quest, season 1 (Netflix original)
  • Ultimate Beastmaster (Netflix original)
  • Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico (Netflix original)
  • VeggieTales in the City, season 1 (Netflix original)

February 26

  • Night Will Fall (2016)*

February 27

  • Brazilian Western (2013)

February 28

  • Be Here Now (2015)
  • Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes (Netflix original)

Leaving Netflix in February 2017

February 1

February 7

February 12

February 13

February 15

  • Brothers in War
  • Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry
  • Closure
  • Exile Nation: The Plastic People
  • Jack Frost
  • I Am Not a Hipster
  • The Man on Her Mind
  • Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch
  • Prince of Broadway
  • Stephanie in the Water
  • Unlikely Animal Friends, season 2

February 16

February 17

February 19

  • Problem Child: Leslie Jones

February 28

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast (it's free!).

