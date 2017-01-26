Netpicks: Everything coming and going on Netflix for February 2017

Up Next Peter Dinklage takes you on tech's not-too-distant mind warp

Where do we start with Netflix's February 2017? It's packed! Last year, Disney and Netflix worked out a deal where Netflix would be the exclusive place to stream Disney's latest. In February, Disney's "Finding Dory" hits the streaming service.

Speaking of Disney, there's also Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" going online at Netflix at the start of February. And speaking of Tim Burton, "Corpse Bride" joins the catalog as well.

Netflix also has a couple of interesting originals including an obstacle course competition show called "Ultimate Beastmaster." Sylvester Stallone serves as executive producer. On the opposite side of the spectrum is a scripted dark comedy called "Santa Clarita Diet" starring Timothy Olyphant and Drew Barrymore. Both of these new shows debut on Netflix in February.

Check out the full list below. Titles with an asterisk are not downloadable for offline viewing.

Arriving on Netflix, February 2017

February 1

February 2

February 3

Daniel Sosa: Sosafado (Netflix original)

Imperial Dreams (Netflix original)

Santa Clarita Diet, season 1 (Netflix original)

February 4

February 5

Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I'm Using It (2014)*

Los Herederos (2015)*

February 6

Girls Lost (2015)

Me, Myself and Her (2015)

February 7

Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special (Netflix original)

February 8

Girl Asleep (2015)*

Tiempos Felices (2014)

February 10

Abstract: The Art of Design

David Brent: Life on the Road (Netflix original)

February 11

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, season 2 (2016)

Stronger Than The World (Netflix original)*

February 12

Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)

February 13

Code: Debugging the Gender Gap (2016)

Magicians: Life in the Impossible (2016)

February 14

Girlfriend's Day (Netflix original)*

Katherine Ryan: In Trouble (Netflix original)

King Cobra (2016)

Project Mc 2: Part 4 (Netflix original)

White Nights (Netflix original)*

February 15

Aram, Aram (2015)

Before I Go to Sleep (2014)*

Fire Song (2015)

February 16

Milk (2008)

Sundown (2016)

February 17

Chef's Table, season 3 (Netflix original)

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge, season 4 (Netflix original)

Kill Ratio (2016)*

The Seven Deadly Sins, season 2 (Netflix original)

February 19

Girl Meets World, season 3 (2016)*

Growing Up Wild (2016)*

Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta (2016)*

When Calls the Heart, season 3 (2016)

February 21

Trever Noah: Afraid of the Dark

February 23

February 24

I Don't Feel At Home In This World Anymore (Netflix original)

Legend Quest, season 1 (Netflix original)

Ultimate Beastmaster (Netflix original)

Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico (Netflix original)

VeggieTales in the City, season 1 (Netflix original)

February 26

Night Will Fall (2016)*

February 27

Brazilian Western (2013)

February 28

Be Here Now (2015)

Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes (Netflix original)

Leaving Netflix in February 2017

February 1

February 7

February 12

Grounded for Life, seasons 1-5

February 13

February 15

Brothers in War

Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry

Closure

Exile Nation: The Plastic People

Jack Frost

I Am Not a Hipster

The Man on Her Mind

Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch

Prince of Broadway

Stephanie in the Water

Unlikely Animal Friends, season 2

February 16

February 17

February 19

Problem Child: Leslie Jones

February 28

